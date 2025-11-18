

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA), the French aerospace and aeronautics major, Tuesday announced that it has received aircraft orders from multiple airlines and the Kingdom of Morocco.



The financial details of these orders have not been disclosed.



Spanish airline Air Europa has signed a memorandum of understanding with the company for up to forty A350-900 aircrafts.



With this order, Air Europa hopes to accelerate the renewal of its existing competitor long haul fleet and boost profitable growth to key markets in Latin America.



Ethiopian Airlines has placed an order of six Airbus A350-900 aircrafts.



The Kingdom of Morocco has signed a contract with Airbus Helicopters for ten H225M helicopters. They will be used for combat search and rescue operations and will be operated by the Royal Moroccan Air Force.



The Royal Moroccan Air Force H225Ms will be equipped with a double hoist installation, a searchlight and a Safran Euroflir 410 electro-optical system. They will be able to carry machine guns and an electronic warfare system for self-protection, the company said in a statement.



Currently, Airbus shares were trading at 206.20 EUR, down 0.53% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News