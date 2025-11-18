Abramson honored by 2025 Stevie Awards for Women in Business for pioneering AI innovation and transformative technologies that empower finance, audit and EHS leaders, worldwide

Wolters Kluwer today announced that Karen Abramson, CEO of its Corporate Performance (CP) ESG Division, has been named a Gold Stevie® Award winner for Female Executive of the Year at the 2025 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world's premier business award. Abramson won the 2025 Gold Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year, in the Business Services category, for organizations with 2,500+ employees.

As a global technology leader, Abramson leads the Wolters Kluwer CP ESG divisional strategy to deliver award-winning, cloud-based, innovations powered by Expert AI innovations that empower finance, audit, and EHS leaders to make data-driven decisions, accelerate transformation, optimize performance, and manage risk for a more sustainable, resilient world. Her division serves customers in 155 countries, and its technology solutions reach 91% of companies listed in the Fortune 500 and more than 2,000 offices of the CFO.

Under Abramson's leadership, the Wolters Kluwer CP ESG division has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) as a core component of its strategy, and has launched multiple groundbreaking innovations that are transforming corporate performance, audit and sustainability practices, including:

The CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform , the first AI-powered financial platform on the market, continues to evolve its embedded super-agent, Ask AI , to digitally transform the Office of the CFO with agentic technology.

, the first AI-powered financial platform on the market, continues to evolve its embedded super-agent, , to digitally transform the Office of the CFO with agentic technology. TeamMate+ AI Editor , a generative AI engine designed to revolutionize audit documentation by enhancing quality and efficiency while maintaining industry-leading data protection.

, a generative AI engine designed to revolutionize audit documentation by enhancing quality and efficiency while maintaining industry-leading data protection. Enablon ESG Excellence, powered by reporting and disclosure functionality from CCH® Tagetik, which brings clarity to the complexity of ESG by supporting and enabling the end-to-end process of ESG reporting, while providing the scalability and flexibility organizations need to support enterprise-wide AI adoption.

Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Wolters Kluwer, said: "What sets Karen apart is her ability to embrace change and lead with innovation. She empowers her teams to work hand-in-hand with customers to deeply understand their needs, so they can develop best-in-class, expert solutions that solve today's challenges while preparing customers for what's next. This recognition reflects her exceptional leadership and commitment to customer-focused innovation."

Under Abramson's leadership, Wolters Kluwer has also earned recognition from prestigious technology-focused analysts, including back-to-back, global top five rankings from Chartis Research for excellence in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation in the Chartis RiskTech AI 50 reports, in 2024 and 2025. In 2025 alone, under Abramson's leadership, Wolters Kluwer has earned over 30 awards and recognitions from analysts, including Chartis, Gartner, BARC, Verdantix, Dresner Advisory Services, Nucleus Research, IDC Marketplace and BPM Partners, among others.

