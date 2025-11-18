Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received a transparency notification from First Pacific Advisors, LP.

1. Summary of the notification

First Pacific Advisors, LP. reported in its notification dated 14 November 2025, that on 10 November 2025, following an acquisition of voting securities, First Pacific Advisors, LP, increased its participation and crossed the threshold of 10.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On 10 November 2025, First Pacific Advisors, LP owned 24,403,067 shares with voting rights, representing 10.00% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719).

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) First Pacific Advisors, LP 2101 East El Segundo Blvd, Suite 301, El Segundo, CA 90245

Date on which the threshold is crossed

10 November 2025

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

10%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities FPA GP, Inc. 0 0 0.00% 0.00% First Pacific Advisors, LP 24,403,067 0 10.00% 0.00% Subtotal 24,403,067 10.00% TOTAL 24,403,067 0 10.00% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 24,403,067 10.00%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

FPA GP, Inc. owns 1% of First Pacific Advisors, LP and it acts as its general partner.

Additional information

This disclosure is made on behalf of First Pacific Advisors, LP and relates to shares beneficially owned by various funds managed by First Pacific Advisors, LP, whereby First Pacific Advisors, LP has discretion as to the acquisition and disposal of the shares and as to the exercise of the voting rights associated with the shares as of 10 November 10 2025. The transaction resulted in the of voting rights owned exceeding both the 3%, 5% and 10% threshholds.

The acquisition of the shares in the (company), by First Pacific Advisors, LP (on behalf of funds managed by First Pacific Advisors, LP) is part of the normal course of its portfolio management company activity, conducted without intent to implement a particular strategy for the company, or to exercise, as such, a specific influence on the management of the latter. The company, First Pacific Advisors, LP (on behalf of funds managed by First Pacific Advisors, LP) is not acting in concert with a third party and does not intend to take control of the company.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

