

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A significant internet outage on Tuesday affected users worldwide, disrupting major services such as X, ChatGPT, Perplexity AI, Google Cloud, Canva, and popular gaming platforms including League of Legends and Valorant.



Millions of individuals were unable to access their accounts for several hours as various platforms struggled to maintain online functionality.



The disruption was attributed to a critical network failure at Cloudflare, which serves as the infrastructure backbone for a substantial proportion of global internet traffic. Cloudflare acknowledged a 'global network issue' on its status page, leading to widespread API and dashboard failures, and indicated that teams were actively working to restore services.



Outage tracker Downdetector reported an influx of complaints exceeding 10,000 before its own functionality was compromised by the same Cloudflare issues.



As much of the web became suddenly inaccessible, users turned to platforms such as Reddit and Threads to express their frustrations. Some humorously referred to the situation as the 'internet apocalypse,' while others expressed concerns regarding the heavy reliance of online infrastructure on a single company.



Although Cloudflare has not specified a timeline for complete restoration, they indicated that updates would be provided as efforts continue.



