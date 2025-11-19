Elsevier Limited: Elsevier Launches LeapSpace: an AI-Assisted Workspace to Accelerate Research and Discovery

New integrated workspace will combine the broadest collection of trusted scientific content with responsible AI to help researchers move from curiosity to discovery faster

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in advanced information and decision support in science and healthcare, introduces LeapSpace, a next-generation AI-assisted workspace built to transform how academic and corporate scientists work. Designed for speed, collaboration, and discovery, LeapSpace empowers academic and corporate researchers to uncover deeper insights, accelerate innovation, and collaborate seamlessly - in one secure environment they can trust.

84% of researchers say they have used AI tools in their work[1] but only 22% trust existing tools[2]. Designed with thousands of researchers, LeapSpace builds on the success of ScienceDirect AI and Scopus AI, bringing together the broadest collection of peer-reviewed scientific content and responsible AI. It includes innovative Trust Cards, a foundational capability which provides context and transparency into every result, supporting critical thinking and helping researchers calibrate the strength of the evidence.

"LeapSpace enables researchers to move from curiosity to discovery without leaving trusted ground," said Judy Verses, President, Academic and Government, Elsevier. "By combining an unparalleled body of peer-reviewed research with responsible AI, we're supporting the research community to build on the strongest foundations of trusted knowledge to advance human progress."

A trusted foundation for scientific progress

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that typically rely on unverified web data, LeapSpace draws only from the world's most trusted scientific content. It already includes the largest collection of research abstracts as well as millions of peer-reviewed full-text articles and books from Elsevier and other leading scientific publishers and societies, which will continually expand. Our vision is to enable researchers to build on the strongest foundations of trusted knowledge, harnessing the power of responsible AI, to advance progress.

A growing content set that already includes:

The world's largest collection of research abstracts, as well as data and analytics, from Scopus, Elsevier's publisher-neutral database of 100+ million records from 7,000+ global publishers .

15+ million peer-reviewed full-text articles and book content from Elsevier and other scientific publishers and societies.

An independent Advisory Board will oversee LeapSpace's transparency, ensuring its algorithms remain explainable and publisher-neutral.

Purpose-Built for Researchers?

LeapSpace is designed specifically for researchers to help them carry out multiple tasks in one secure environment so they can achieve better outcomes, faster, with confidence.

Key features include:

One seamless assistant: Generate ideas, plan projects, explore literature, find collaborators, and identify funding - all with a powerful AI that analyzes abstracts and full text to deliver structured, referenced answers.?

Generate ideas, plan projects, explore literature, find collaborators, and identify funding - all with a powerful AI that analyzes abstracts and full text to deliver structured, referenced answers.? Comprehensive trusted content: A certified and curated dataset of millions of peer-reviewed full text articles, books, and the world's largest database of research abstracts from top academic publishers and societies.

A certified and curated dataset of millions of peer-reviewed full text articles, books, and the world's largest database of research abstracts from top academic publishers and societies. Trust Cards: Every AI-generated insight includes a 'Trust Card' designed to give researchers confidence to make informed decisions - showing sources, an explanation for why a source was cited, surfacing contradictions and helping researchers to calibrate the strength of the evidence.

Every AI-generated insight includes a 'Trust Card' designed to give researchers confidence to make informed decisions - showing sources, an explanation for why a source was cited, surfacing contradictions and helping researchers to calibrate the strength of the evidence. Deep Research: Agentic AI delivers detailed reports, highlights emerging patterns, assumptions and limitations, and evidence gaps.

Agentic AI delivers detailed reports, highlights emerging patterns, assumptions and limitations, and evidence gaps. Upload your own content: Users can also upload their own material to enrich analysis.?

Users can also upload their own material to enrich analysis.? Integrated funding discovery: Access 45,000 active and recurring grants worth over $100 billion, drawn from Elsevier's Funding Institutional database.?

Access 45,000 active and recurring grants worth over $100 billion, drawn from Elsevier's Funding Institutional database.? Efficiency tools: Features such as Reading Assistant, Compare, and Author Search help researchers rapidly evaluate evidence and identify collaborators.

Features such as Reading Assistant, Compare, and Author Search help researchers rapidly evaluate evidence and identify collaborators. Privacy and security: Built with enterprise-grade security, Elsevier ensures responsible AI use and data privacy in its AI solutions, in line with its Privacy Principles .?

Advanced AI, Grounded in Human Expertise?

LeapSpace combines agentic AI, generative AI, reasoning engines, and retrieval-augmented generation to support a wide range of research workflows - from literature analysis to hypothesis generation and data exploration.? Every feature reflects Elsevier's Responsible AI Principles, emphasizing transparency, explainability, and human oversight. Researchers have full visibility into how results are generated.?

Developed with the Research Community

Thousands of researchers from 300+ institutions in 64 countries participated in the development and testing of LeapSpace. Early users report that it saves significant time, improves research design, uncovers missed insights and deepens analysis - becoming a daily starting point for key tasks across the researcher workflow.

Cara O'Neill MD, FAAP, Chief Science Officer, Cure Sanfilippo Foundation, said: "Rare disease research is limited by the small number of experts focused on each disease, Sanfilippo syndrome being no exception. We rely on connections and learnings across multiple disciplines to bridge gaps in direct evidence. Synthesizing vast amounts of often disparate information is a challenge. In my early experience with LeapSpace, I've been impressed with how it's able to address these challenges while providing confidence in the accuracy and rigor of its outputs."

Availability

LeapSpace is available today for institutions to preview - to learn more, visit here. Existing and new ScienceDirect AI customers will be automatically upgraded to LeapSpace when it becomes commercially available in Q1 2026.

¹, ² The Researcher of the Future Report (2025): https://www.elsevier.com/insights/confidence-in-research/researcher-of-the-future .

