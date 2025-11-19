Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and innovator of next-generation lithium-ion battery technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Pearce as Strategic Advisor.

This appointment follows the Company's November 3, 2025 announcement for the conditional award of $14.1 million from Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") under the Global Partnership Initiative ("GPI"). The funding supports the launch of Canada's first chemical-free electro-thermal graphite purification demonstration plant, a key milestone in advancing the country's critical minerals production capabilities and supply chain.

Mr. Pearce is a licensed professional engineer, economist, and senior executive with more than thirty (30) years of experience managing, financing, and delivering complex industrial and resource projects across the Americas. He brings deep expertise in the energy transition and critical minerals, combining technical, financial, and operational leadership to build and grow successful companies.

As founder and former Chief Executive Officer of South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star"), Mr. Pearce led the development of one of the first new graphite mines in decades to be permitted, financed, and brought into commercial production. Under his leadership, South Star advanced from exploration to full operation, gaining valuable insight into mine development, local community engagement, and sustainable graphite production in Latin America. He has directed multidisciplinary teams on large-scale mining and industrial projects with capital expenditures exceeding US $1 billion, spanning precious and base metals, industrial minerals, and fertilizers.

A Qualified Person (QP) under Canada's National Instrument (NI) 43-101 standards, Mr. Pearce brings a rare combination of modern, hands-on graphite production experience and regulatory expertise. His addition to the Focus team enhances the Company's ability to de-risk and accelerate the transition from development to production while maintaining technical and environmental standards.

"No two graphite deposits are the same," said Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite. "Each deposit has its own characteristics, and we wanted someone who has been through it, who has figured out what works and what doesn't, and truly understands what it takes to put a graphite mine into production. Richard is one of the few people today who has done this successfully, and his experience will help us avoid costly trial and error and ensure our demonstration plant reflects real world operating conditions."

In his role as Strategic Advisor, Mr. Pearce will lead the optimization of Focus Graphite's upstream operations - ensuring that ore processing, flotation, and concentrate recovery are fully aligned with the Company's downstream purification strategy as it moves into the demonstration phase.

His immediate focus will be overseeing upcoming ore-processing campaigns for the Lac Knife Project, evaluating ore behaviour through grinding, flotation, and concentration to define the optimal equipment selection, process-flow design, and material-handling methods required for larger-scale production. The resulting test work will generate the empirical data needed to maximize graphite recovery and product quality.

In parallel, Focus is preparing to launch its first pilot plant program for the Lac Tetepisca Project, where Mr. Pearce will play a central role in assessing ore performance and designing the associated flowsheet. His involvement across both projects ensures a unified, evidence-based operational strategy rather than reliance on theoretical models.

As Focus progresses toward permitting, construction, and commercialization, Mr. Pearce's mandate is expected to expand to include offtake partnership development, operational scaling, and overall production readiness, supporting the Company's plan to build a fully integrated mine-to-market graphite supply chain in Quebec.

"I have taken a graphite project from early exploration through construction and commercial production," said Richard Pearce. "Along the way, I have learned where the real challenges lie - in logistics, processing, scaling, commercialization, and the countless details that only emerge once you build and operate a mine. Those lessons are scarce and invaluable in the West, and I look forward to helping Focus Graphite move efficiently toward production."

Hanisch added, "There is a big difference between theory and real-world performance. Richard will help us bridge that gap, ensuring that our demonstration facility and future mining operations are designed for practical, field-tested performance. His experience will be key to de-risking our path forward."

As part of his engagement, Mr. Pearce has been granted 50,000 stock options, exercisable at C$0.60 per share for five (5) years under the Company's incentive stock option plan, subject to regulatory approval, and may also receive cash compensation for certain advisory services.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, PE, President of Brasil Insight Capital LLC., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI-43-101.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defence, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/

X: https://x.com/focusgraphite

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the anticipated benefits and outcomes of the Global Partnerships Initiative ("GPI") funding award from Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan"); the design, construction, and commissioning of the Company's proposed electro-thermal graphite purification demonstration plant; the expected contributions of Mr. Richard Pearce in his role as Strategic Advisor; and the advancement of the Company's Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca projects through permitting, pilot testing, and potential future production. Forward-looking information also includes statements concerning the Company's expectations with respect to its ability to optimize ore processing and concentrate recovery, integrate upstream and downstream operations, establish offtake and commercialization partnerships, and position both projects as strategic contributors to Quebec's and North America's critical-minerals supply chains.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275141

SOURCE: Focus Graphite Inc.