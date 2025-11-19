The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19
The Diverse Income Trust plc
19thNovember 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 18th November 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
18th November 2025 112.02 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 110.49 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
