OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) - up 31% at $10.21
- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) - up 22% at $4.17
- VCI Global Limited (VCIG) - up 15% at $1.18
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) - up 13% at $3.27
- TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) - up 8% at $5.88
- DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) - up 6% at $4.74
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) - up 6% at $4.55
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) - up 5% at $17.18
- Viewbix Inc. (VBIX) - up 5% at $2.10
- Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG) - up 4% at $18.98
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (AFJK) - down 10% at $9.40
- Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ) - down 8% at $2.15
- Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) - down 7% at $116.87
- Diginex Limited (DGNX) - down 7% at $14.99
- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) - down 6% at $36.85
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) - down 6% at $18.89
- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) - down 6% at $2.52
- Movano Inc. (MOVE) - down 5% at $10.54
- Core AI Holdings (CHAI) - down 4% at $2.16
- ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) - down 3% at $5.74
