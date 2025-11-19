In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) - up 31% at $10.21 Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) - up 22% at $4.17 VCI Global Limited (VCIG) - up 15% at $1.18 Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) - up 13% at $3.27 TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) - up 8% at $5.88 DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) - up 6% at $4.74 Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) - up 6% at $4.55 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) - up 5% at $17.18 Viewbix Inc. (VBIX) - up 5% at $2.10 Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG) - up 4% at $18.98

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (AFJK) - down 10% at $9.40 Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ) - down 8% at $2.15 Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) - down 7% at $116.87 Diginex Limited (DGNX) - down 7% at $14.99 Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) - down 6% at $36.85 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) - down 6% at $18.89 KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) - down 6% at $2.52 Movano Inc. (MOVE) - down 5% at $10.54 Core AI Holdings (CHAI) - down 4% at $2.16 ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) - down 3% at $5.74

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX