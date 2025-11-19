Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Resolutions by the extraordinary general meeting on 19 November 2025

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria ("Viscaria" or the "Company") has today on 19 November 2025 at 10 a.m. held an extraordinary general meeting at premises of Snellman Attorneys Ltd in Stockholm inter alia to enable the contemplated rights issue that the Company previously has communicated, most recently in a press release dated 18 November 2025.

Resolutions

A summary of the material resolutions passed by the general meeting is presented below.

Authorisation for the board of directors to issue new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to, for the period until the next annual general meeting, at one or several occasions, with preferential rights for existing shareholders, against payment in cash or through set-off or in kind, or otherwise with conditions, resolve on one or several issues of new shares, within the limits of the articles of association.

The resolution was made in accordance with the board of directors' proposal.

Authorisation for the board of directors to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles with or without preferential rights for existing shareholders

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to, for the period until the next annual general meeting, at one or several occasions, with or without preferential rights for existing shareholders, against payment in cash or through set-off or in kind, or otherwise with conditions, resolve on issue of new shares, convertibles or warrants. The total number of issued shares, or the number of shares that may be issued upon conversion of convertibles or through exercise of warrants, may not exceed 20 per cent of the registered number of shares in the Company at the time of the extraordinary general meeting's resolution.

The value transferred to the Company through issue by virtue of this authorisation shall be made on market terms and may include a market-based issue discount. The authorisation replaces the issue authorisation resolved upon by the annual general meeting on 8 May 2025.

The resolution was made in accordance with the board of directors' proposal.

Remuneration to the investment committee

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, that annual remuneration of SEK 25,000 shall be paid to each of the members of the Company's investment committee.

The resolution was made in accordance with the board of directors' proposal.

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Olsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570

Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190

Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:00 CET on 19 November 2025.

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).