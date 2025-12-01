Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: VISC TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027077827 Order book ID: 439453 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: VISC BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027077835 Order book ID: 439454 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from December 03, 2025, the subscription rights of Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 12, 2025.With effect from December 03, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 23, 2025.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB