Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Viscaria resolves to carry out a rights issue of approximately SEK 850 million and announces final terms

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria ("Viscaria" or the "Company"), announces that the Board of Directors has resolved to carry out a share issue of approximately SEK 850 million with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). In accordance with previous communication, most recently on 18 November 2025, it is the Company's objective to raise approximately SEK 700 million in cash in the Rights Issue, i.e. excluding set-off and issuance costs. The Company has received guarantee commitments from two of the Company's largest shareholders Thomas von Koch and Jan Ståhlberg, of approximately SEK 467 million corresponding to approximately 55 percent of the Rights Issue, of which half in cash proceeds and half in set-off. Furthermore, the Company has received subscription commitments and intentions from existing shareholders to participate in the Rights Issue amounting to a total of approximately SEK 453 million, corresponding to approximately 53 percent of the Rights Issue. Collectively, the Rights Issue can hence be expected to be fully subscribed.

Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria, comments:

"The rights issue is a crucial step in securing financing for the reopening of the Viscaria mine. With strong support from our owners, who have provided extensive guarantees and expressions of intent without compensation, meaning that the issue is expected to be fully subscribed, we have laid the foundation for building a leading Swedish base industry company."

Summary of the Rights Issue

Provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the Company will obtain a total issue proceed of approximately SEK 850 million, partly in cash proceeds, partly through set-off of previously issued loans from shareholders. In accordance with previous communication, it is the Company's objective to raise approximately SEK 700 million in cash in the Rights Issue, i.e., excluding set-off and before issuance costs.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue has, as communicated by the Company on 18 November 2025, been set to SEK 9.50 per share and the Rights Issue thus comprises a maximum of 90,120,964 shares.

Those who are registered as shareholders in Viscaria on the record date will receive one (1) subscription right for each existing share. Five (5) subscription rights will entitle the holder to subscribe for three (3) new shares, also in accordance with what was communicated by the Company on 18 November 2025.

The record date for the right to participate in the Rights Issue with preferential rights is 1 December 2025. The subscription period runs from and including 3 December up to and including 17 December 2025.

Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue could have their ownership diluted by up to 38 percent. However, such shareholders have the opportunity to financially compensate themselves for this dilution to a certain extent by selling their subscription rights.

The Company's largest shareholder, Thomas von Koch who through company owns 13.79 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company, and the shareholder Jan Ståhlberg, who owns 4.40 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company, have entered into undertakings to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Rights Issue as well as to guarantee the Rights Issue up to an amount corresponding to three times their respective pro rata shares. Thomas von Koch's and Jan Ståhlberg's respective subscriptions are intended to be carried out to approximately 50 percent through set-off of outstanding shareholder loans and 50 percent in cash proceeds. In the event that Thomas von Koch's and Jan Ståhlberg's respective guarantee undertakings need to be called upon, this will also be carried out to approximately 50 percent through set-off of outstanding shareholder loans. No compensation will be paid for the guarantee undertakings.

The other lenders of the shareholder loans to the Company have expressed their intentions to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Rights Issue through a combination of set-off of outstanding shareholder loans and cash proceeds.

In total, it is expected that approximately SEK 125 million of the Company's outstanding shareholder loans are to be set off in the Rights Issue through subscription of the lenders' respective pro rata shares (provided that the guarantee undertakings do not need to be called upon).

In addition to these lenders, a number of additional investors, including the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, Handelsbanken fonder, RoosGruppen, Skandia, Swedbank Robur, the Third Swedish National Pension Fund, Unionen, Ålandsbanken Fonder and JOHECO AB (which is partly owned by Viscaria's CEO Jörgen Olsson), have submitted intentions to participate in the Rights Issue with their respective pro rata shares.

The last day of trading in the Company's shares including the right to receive subscription rights in the Rights Issue is 27 November 2025 and the first day of trading in the Company's shares excluding the right to receive subscription rights in the Rights Issue is 28 November 2025.

Trading in subscription rights will take place on Nasdaq Stockholm from and including 3 December 2025 up to and including 12 December 2025.

Background and reasons for the Rights Issue

On 22 October 2025, Viscaria communicated its intention to carry out a capital raising (the "Capital Raising") consisting of a directed share issue (the "Directed Share Issue") and the Rights Issue to secure parts of the total financing for the reopening of the Viscaria mine. The issue proceeds will be used in approximately equal parts for (i) investments in building, construction and process equipment for processing plant, (ii) various infrastructure investments, (iii) mine dewatering and mine rehabilitation, (iv) deposit for closure costs as well as (v) other minor investments and continuous operating costs. The Company successfully completed the Directed Share Issue which was announced on 23 October 2025 and thereby raised approximately SEK 800 million and broadened the shareholder base with new institutional shareholders. The Board of Directors considers that the Directed Share Issue and the now resolved Rights Issue constitutes a good comprehensive solution to cover parts of the Company's very large capital need, where the support for the Rights Issue expressed in the Directed Share Issue constitutes an important prerequisite to be able to carry out the Rights Issue in the best manner possible for the Company.

The Company was granted an environmental permit from the Land and Environment Court at Umeå District Court on 6 May 2024 and the permit gained legal force on 16 April 2025. As per 30 September 2025, the total capital need for the reopening of the Viscaria mine was calculated to amount to approximately SEK 6.7 billion, under the assumption that approximately 60 percent is to be financed with debt. Through the Directed Issue, which raised SEK 800 million before issuance costs, the total remaining capital need was thus reduced from approximately SEK 6.7 billion to approximately SEK 5.9 billion. Since the end of May 2020 and until 30 September 2025, approximately SEK 2.2 billion has been invested in the Company and the initial focus has been to secure and increase mineral resources and other mining activities, such as infrastructure investments, mine design and metallurgy, as well as investments in the environmental permit process.

Regarding the debt financing, the Company has, as previously communicated by way of press release on 14 October 2025, mandated a syndicate of the leading global financial institutions Société Générale and ING to arrange a structured project debt financing package of up to approximately SEK 3.9 billion (including a so called cost overrun facility of approximately SEK 370 million). This loan mandate constitutes an important milestone in the project financing process for the reopening of the Viscaria mine.

Terms of the Rights Issue

Those who are registered as shareholders in Viscaria on the record date will receive one (1) subscription right for each existing share. Five (5) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for three (3) new shares.

In the event that not all shares have been subscribed for with support of subscription rights, the Board of Directors shall, within the maximum amount of the issue, resolve on allotment of shares subscribed for without the support of subscription rights (i.e., without preferential rights), whereby allotment shall be made in the following order:

firstly, allotment of shares shall be made to those who have also subscribed for shares with support of subscription rights, regardless of whether or not the subscriber was a shareholder or not on the record date, and in the event of oversubscription, pro rata in relation to their subscription with support of subscription rights, and, to the extent that this is not possible, by drawing lots; secondly, allotment of shares shall be made to others who have notified of subscription of shares without subscription rights, and in the event of oversubscription, pro rata in relation to the number of new shares notified for such subscription, and, to the extent that this is not possible, by drawing lots; and thirdly, allotment of shares shall be made to those who have entered into guarantee undertakings, pro rata in relation to such guarantee undertaking.

Allotment of shares that would result in that the investor's voting rights exceed any of the limits set out in the FDI Act, with the exception of shares acquired with preferential rights in relation to the number of shares owned by the investor, is conditional upon that the investment has been reported to and approved or left without action by the ISP.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue is set to SEK 9.50 per share, provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, Viscaria is expected to raise proceeds of approximately SEK 850 million before set-off of shareholder loans and deduction of issuance costs. After set-off of shareholder loans, the amount is expected to amount to SEK 700 million. No brokerage fee is paid.

The existing shares are traded including the right to receive subscription rights until 27 November 2025, and the first day of trading of shares excluding the right to receive subscription rights is 28 November 2025. The subscription period runs from 3 December 2025, to 17 December 2025. Viscaria's board of directors has the right to decide on an extension of the subscription period, which, if applicable, will be announced by way of press release as soon as possible after such a decision has been made.

Assuming that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the share capital in Viscaria will increase by SEK 180,241,928, from SEK 300,403,212 to SEK 480,645,140. The number of shares will increase by 90,120,964, from 150,201,606 shares to 240,322,570 shares.

Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue could have their ownership diluted by up to 38 percent.

Subscription and guarantee commitments and support from major shareholders

The Company's largest shareholder, Thomas von Koch who owns 13.79 percent though company and the shareholder Jan Ståhlberg, who owns 4.40 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company, have entered into undertakings to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the upcoming Rights Issue as well as to guarantee the Rights Issue up to an amount corresponding to three times their respective pro rata shares. Thomas von Koch's and Jan Ståhlberg's respective subscriptions are intended to be carried out to approximately 50 percent through set-off of outstanding shareholder loans and 50 percent in cash proceeds. In the event that Thomas von Koch's and Jan Ståhlberg's respective guarantee undertakings need to be called upon, this will also be carried out to approximately 50 percent through set-off of outstanding shareholder loans. No compensation will be paid for the guarantee undertakings.

The other lenders of the shareholder loans to the Company have expressed their intentions to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Rights Issue through a combination of set-off of outstanding shareholder loans and cash proceeds. In total, it is expected that approximately SEK 125 million of the Company's outstanding shareholder loans are to be set off in the Rights Issue through subscription of the lenders' respective pro rata shares (provided that the guarantee undertakings do not need to be called upon). In addition to these lenders, a number of additional investors, including the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, Handelsbanken fonder, RoosGruppen, Skandia, Swedbank Robur, the Third Swedish National Pension Fund, Unionen, Ålandsbanken Fonder and JOHECO AB (which is partly owned by Viscaria's CEO Jörgen Olsson), have submitted intentions to participate in the Rights Issue with their respective pro rata shares. Collectively, this indicates that the Rights Issue can expected to be fully subscribed.

Information document

No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will publish an information document in the form provided for in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation. The information document with final terms will be made available on the Company's website on or around 24 November 2025.

Preliminary timetable

Expected day of publication of Annex IX for the Rights Issue 24 November 2025 Last day of trading in the Company's shares including the right to receive subscription rights 27 November 2025 First day of trading in the Company's shares excluding the right to receive subscription rights 28 November 2025 Record date for the right to receive subscription rights 1 December 2025 Trading in subscription rights 3 December -

12 December 2025 Subscription period 3 December -

17 December 2025 Announcement of outcome Around

18 December 2025

Advisors

Handelsbanken and SEB are financial advisors and Snellman Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company.

Jörgen Olsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570

Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190

Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna with a targeted commencement date by 2027. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The parent company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).



This information is information that Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-21 07:30 CET.