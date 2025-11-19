Cubic Defense: Cubic Announces Collaboration with SNC to Redefine Naval Aviation Training for U.S. Navy Undergraduate Jet Training System Competition

The Freedom Trainer provides a digitally designed, modern and cost-effective aircraft

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Cubic Defense, the world's leading provider of advanced air combat training, is honored to be part of SNC's Freedom Trainer team of distinguished industry partners for the U.S. Navy UJTS competition. Freedom promises uncompromising training excellence, cost efficiency and advanced capabilities as the only aircraft capable of Carrier touch-and-go and Field Carrier Landing Practice (FCLP) to Touchdown.

"The SNC Freedom Trainer Jet exemplifies how leveraging the capabilities of mid-tier companies can lead to superior training solutions," stated Russ Marsh, President, Cubic Defense. "We are proud to be part of the agile and proven team bringing innovation, speed with discipline, impeccable engineering, and on-cost and accelerated deliveries to revolutionize naval aviation training."

"SNC's Freedom Trainer boasts a range of key features that sets it apart as the premier choice for UJTS. In addition to meeting the U.S. Navy's traditional rigorous landing requirements, this innovative aircraft offers significantly reduced lifecycle costs, with engine-related expenses that are 40% lower than the U.S. Navy's current trainers and half the cost of land-centric trainers. Its advanced design and robust reliability, with an airframe life of 16,000 hours, eliminate the need for unplanned Service Life Extension Programs (SLEP), while still allowing for 30-40% longer average sortie duration." SNC

Cubic's contribution will include Synthetic Inject to Live - Live, Virtual and Constructive (SITL-LVC) and Simplified, Planning, Execution, Analysis, Reconstruction (SPEAR). SITL-LVC training is a revolutionary approach to training and simulation. Integrating computer-generated (synthetic) elements, or scenarios, into live training exercises, SITL-LVC augments the realism and complexity of the training environment and enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of the training experience. The SITL-LVC solution has been validated in operational U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy fighter aircraft during over 97 sorties, distinguishing Cubic as the lone company to demonstrate the ability to inject virtual and constructive synthetic entities into live fighter cockpit displays at Large Force Employment (LFE) scale.

SPEAR is a proven common data model and data collection platform that provides a comprehensive and congruent common operational picture during live and post mission training by seamlessly integrating data from LVC feeds, multi-domains, kinetic and non-kinetic effects, objective and subjective data, with analytics. The solution provides unparalleled insights and optimization opportunities for mission rehearsal, real-time training enhancement, post-mission debriefs, and resource management. SPEAR enables next level learning to exercise participants and has achieved demonstrated success at major international training events, including Checkered Flag, Red Flag, Cobra Warrior, and Talisman Sabre.

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit: Cubic Defense.

