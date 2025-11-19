Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Inditex and Zara in the Eastern District of Texas

MARSHALL, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp., a U.S.-based retail technology company and subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), today announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (Inditex) and Zara USA, Inc. The lawsuit asserts infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 11,042,890; 11,301,880; 12,026,731; and 12,354,121, which collectively protect Alpha Modus's real-time retail analytics, personalized shopper engagement, inventory intelligence, and automated in-store purchase technologies.

The complaint alleges that Zara's retail environment, including its RFID garment tracking systems, digital surveillance technologies, mobile application features, and inventory replenishment platforms utilizes Alpha Modus's patented methods and systems without authorization.

Alpha Modus's Technology Foundation and Active Commercial Footprint

Alpha Modus emphasizes that the patented technologies asserted in this lawsuit were developed through years of engineering, product buildout, and real-world testing across retail environments. The company is actively engaged in in-store deployments of its AI-driven analytics, shopper-interaction tracking systems, and digital engagement tools, supporting a national framework built on proven innovations.

In addition to its internal developments, Alpha Modus maintains a growing network of reseller and ecosystem partnerships that incorporate its patented methods into broader retail infrastructure. These collaborations support a portfolio of live retail implementations, reflecting technology that is not theoretical or dormant, but actively commercialized and integrated into operational settings. This ongoing buildout forms the foundation of the company's retail AI ecosystem and underscores the importance of protecting the integrity and value of its intellectual property.

Why Enforcement Is Necessary

The technologies covered by the asserted patents are central to modern in-store retail operations, including product-interaction analysis, dynamic inventory management, personalized marketing, shopper movement tracking, and automated checkout workflows. Alpha Modus routinely licenses its intellectual property and partners with organizations that engage in compliant commercial relationships. Enforcement actions are pursued only when unlicensed use of the company's patented systems results in competitive benefits for the infringing party.

About the Case

The complaint, Alpha Modus, Corp. v. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. & Zara USA, Inc., Case No. 2:25-cv-01125, seeks the following relief:

A finding of infringement

Monetary damages no less than a reasonable royalty

Enhanced damages for willful infringement

Injunctive relief to prevent continued unauthorized use

A full copy of the filing is available through the Eastern District of Texas.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented "closed-loop" retail AI framework - Sense ? Decide ? Deliver ? Attribute - enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.



For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus' press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus") cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

