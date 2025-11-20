Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative graphene-based technologies, is pleased to announce the results of its ASTM 28-day compressive strength test on the recent test pour of Argo's graphene-infused concrete mix in Bristol, Tennessee, which was initially announced on October 8, 2025.

The test was carried out by Diversified Materials Testing, LLC, based in Bristol, TN, USA, and involved industry-standard compressive strength tests (on days 7, 21, and 28) on three concrete slabs totalling 12.5 cubic metres. The poured slab sizes included two 20-foot-by-30-foot slabs on grade and one 15-foot-by-25-foot slab on grade.

The 28-day test results showed a total increase in compressive strength of 11%, or 4,449 psi, on a 4,000 psi design mix. The results from a 56-day cylinder break, when ready, are expected to further confirm Argo's graphene design criteria. The Company will provide a further update to its shareholders once the results are available.

"We are very pleased to see our results confirming an 11% increase on our first round of testing from a physical concrete pour onsite. We feel these results validate our thesis and business case of graphene-infused concrete as tested by the University of Melbourne and Ceylon Graphene. Our recently opened facility in Regina, Saskatchewan, is a great addition for the Company as we intend to improve on our formulation as we work to bring a game-changing product to market," said Scott Smale, CEO of Argo.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company dedicated to developing sustainable high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. Through subsidiaries like Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc. Argo leverages cutting-edge graphene technologies to create eco-friendly products that address global challenges in infrastructure renewal and carbon reduction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the development of Argo's technology and the creation of eco-friendly products. Forward-looking statements are based on management's opinions and estimates as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. Argo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

