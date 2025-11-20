Stockholm, 20 November 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Acast AB (ticker name: ACAST) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company was listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in June 2021. Acast is the 36th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025, and the 147th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Markets to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years.

Since 2014, Acast has been creating the world's most valuable podcast marketplace, building the technology which connects podcast creators, advertisers and listeners. Its marketplace spans over 140,000 podcasts, 3,300 advertisers and one billion quarterly listens. Crucially, those listens are monetized wherever they happen - across any podcasting app or other listening platform. The company operates worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

"The move to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is a decisive step which reflects our operational maturity, commitment to the highest governance standards, and paves the way for increased liquidity and market visibility. This re-listing is important as we continue to focus our strategy on profitable expansion, maximizing our global appeal, and boosting our standing among key partners, investors, and the leading players in the creator economy," says Greg Glenday, CEO of Acast.

"We are delighted to welcome Acast to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market and congratulate them on achieving this milestone. Acast has grown rapidly in recent years, becoming a major player within podcasting, and we are proud to see them take this next step to Nasdaq Stockholm's strong capital markets," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.



