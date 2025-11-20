

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sinebrychoff, part of the Carlsberg Group, announced that it has entered into a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis. The Finnish brewery, which produces beer, cider, long drinks, soft drinks, energy drinks, and Coca-Cola beverages, already brews with 100% renewable energy and operates on a fully CO?-neutral basis.



As per the agreement, Sinebrychoff will source renewable electricity from Encavis' Paltusmäki wind farm, located about 100 kilometers southwest of Oulu. With a capacity of 21.5 MW, the wind farm's five turbines will supply Sinebrychoff with an average of 25 GWh of electricity annually-around 250 GWh over the contract term. This represents approximately 40% of the site's average annual production of 62 GWh. The PPA will take effect on January 1, 2026.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News