Hacksaw Deepens Partnership With Kitsune Studios

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces a deepened partnership with Kitsune Studios, a current partner studio part of Hacksaw's OpenRGS platform. As a part of the deepened partnership, Hacksaw has acquired a stake in Kitsune Studios, with an option to increase its stake over time.

Kitsune Studios has been live with titles on Hacksaw's OpenRGS platform since March 2025, with three titles live as per November 2025 and a fourth title set to launch in December 2025.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Evolving our relationships with promising studios is a core strategy of Hacksaw, and we look forward to working more closely with the talented team at Kitsune Studios."

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

