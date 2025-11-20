Logistics Reply, the Reply group company specialising in innovative supply chain, has extended its collaboration with global sportswear brand PUMA to further optimise daily logistics operations and enhance user experience through the integration of GaliLEA, an AI-powered assistant built on the LEA Reply platform.

Thanks to GaliLEA, PUMA has seen significant improvements in their daily use of the LEA Reply WMS, including increased user autonomy with less reliance on external support, faster management through quick data access and assisted ticket creation, real-time operational insights for better decision-making, and streamlined logistics workflows that enhance overall system interaction.

Following the successful rollout of the LEA Reply Warehouse Management System (WMS) across four key distribution centers in Austria, South Africa, and India between 2022 and 2024, PUMA established a robust operational foundation across the EMEA and APAC regions. The adoption of LEA Reply WMS streamlined warehouse processes, enabled scalable logistics execution, and provided real-time visibility.

With the implementation of GaliLEA, PUMA is taking a concrete step towards more efficient and user-friendly operations, leveraging advanced technology to support day-to-day decision-making in a rapidly evolving supply chain landscape.

Developed by Logistics Reply, GaliLEA optimizes interaction with WMS systems using natural language, both written and spoken. Built as a modular, microservices-based multi-agent system, it leverages Generative AI and features a Central orchestrator, the Agent Space, which coordinates various intelligent agents for automated technical support and AI-powered data retrieval

Warehouse managers and logistics operators can communicate with GaliLEA to access information about WMS operations or resolve operational challenges. The assistant provides instant solutions for technical issues by referencing past tickets or helps users create pre-filled support requests when needed. It also enables access to specific data, such as shipping order status, and allows users to generate personalized dashboards for easy information visualization.

"With Reply as one of our global partners, we are pleased to collaborate in their pioneering use of AI agents for warehouse systems. At PUMA, we always aim to be innovative and efficient, and with GaliLEA we are experiencing firsthand how AI accelerates warehouse operations, supporting training in multiple languages, enabling rapid queries in natural language, and instantly generating dashboards via simple text or voice commands," said Thomas Liske -Vice President Logistics at PUMA.

"Supply chains are entering a new era-defined by intelligence, adaptability, and autonomy. At the forefront of this transformation is agentic AI: a new class of intelligent agents that can perceive, reason, and act independently," said Enrico Nebuloni, Executive Partner at Reply. "Together with PUMA, we're proud to lead this shift, leveraging GaliLEA to enhance the LEA Reply WMS experience by reducing operational complexity and delivering intelligent decision support. We're redefining warehouse usability, making operations more intuitive, powerful, and ready for the future."

This partnership represents a key step in PUMA's digital transformation journey, designed to increase agility, improve efficiency, and empower users throughout its global logistics network.

To discover more about PUMA's logistics transformation and discover Logistics Reply's next-generation supply chain solutions, visit: www.reply.com.

