Stagwell Inc.: STAGWELL (STGW) APPOINTS JAMES DENTON-CLARK TO CHIEF GROWTH & CLIENT OFFICER, EUROPE

Denton-Clark will spearhead regional growth and client relationships for the challenger network

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the appointment of James Denton-Clark to Stagwell's Chief Growth & Client Officer for Europe, effective immediately. Reporting into Ryan Linder, EVP, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stagwell, Denton-Clark will spearhead growth and enhance collaboration among clients and partners in Europe. Denton-Clark will oversee new business efforts across the European region while maintaining key existing client relationships within the network.

Denton-Clark brings nearly 30 years of experience in agency networks, most recently building global brand-leading transformation and growth solutions for clients at Accenture and Publicis. Prior to this role, Denton-Clark served as Global CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors, during which time the agency built significant momentum in Europe winning new business including Newcastle Building Society, BetFred and Policy Expert.

The appointment comes after an exciting year of momentum for Stagwell in Europe following the launch of Stagwell Italy in January, the return and expansion of the Future of News initiative in the UK and most recently, the launch of Stagwell Media Platform, a centralised team of global media, technology, and data investment experts led by Matt Adams.

James Townsend, CEO of Stagwell EMEA, said, "James' success this year at Forsman & Bodenfors has proven he is an asset for us in Europe. James understands the power of collaboration and will bring the network together even more to expand and acquire additional enterprise relationships."

"During his tenure at Forsman & Bodenfors, James has made a real impact. He's earned the respect of teams across the region with a steady track record of client wins. James understands how our network works at its best, collaborative, entrepreneurial, and always moving forward. His leadership will be a powerful driver of our regional growth heading into 2026," shared Stagwell's EVP, Global Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Linder.

James Denton-Clark, recently appointed Chief Growth & Client Officer of Stagwell Europe, added, "Stagwell's the place to be; we're re-inventing the industry for our next chapter. There's no legacy infrastructure to worry about, which means we can create the right solution from the start. Tech and data led, and always through a creative brand lens. Right brain meets left brain meets robot brain to help businesses grow."

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.?

Contact:

Quinn Werner

Stagwell EMEA

PR@stagwellglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586110/Stagwell_Logo_v2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-appoints-james-denton-clark-to-chief-growth--client-officer-europe-302621663.html