Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) the Smart Off-Grid Company, today announces that it will provide a corporate update and also report financial results for its third quarter 2025 on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, after the market closes.

Clear Blue will host a conference call on Thursday, November 27th, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review these developments and discuss its outlook moving into 2026.

Those interested can register at:

Registration Link

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g5tAqTuDSaqC3Qlyl5HtfA

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275253

SOURCE: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.