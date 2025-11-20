The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
The Diverse Income Trust plc
20thNovember 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 19th November 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
19th November 2025 111.96 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 110.44 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
