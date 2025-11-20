

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced its mid-term guidance to 2025-2030 of a sales CAGR of 5-6% cc. The company noted that the updated outlook follows upgrade of 2024-2029 guidance to 6% cc. Also, the peak sales guidance was upgraded for Kisqali and Scemblix: Kisqali raised from $8 billion plus to $10 billion plus; Scemblix raised from $3 billion plus to $4 billion plus. Novartis expects 15 plus potentially submission-enabling readouts over the next two years.



Novartis said its delivered a core operating income margin of 41.2% in the first nine months of 2025 - two years ahead of plan - and expects to return to 40% plus margins by 2029, after absorbing 1-2 percentage points of dilution from the planned acquisition of Avidity Biosciences, which is expected to close in the first half of 2026.



Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said: 'Over the past two years, we have executed more than 30 strategic deals, bolstering our pipeline and strengthening the outlook of the business in the mid-2030s and beyond.'



