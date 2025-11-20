Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa im Fokus: Die Lage spitzt sich zu - und ein Player profitiert
WKN: A1138D | ISIN: KYG875721634 | Ticker-Symbol: NNND
Tradegate
20.11.25 | 18:53
67,76 Euro
-1,44 % -0,99
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,7667,9418:55
67,7667,9918:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUZANO
SUZANO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUZANO SA ADR7,850-0,63 %
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD67,76-1,44 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.