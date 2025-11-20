New agreement signed at COP30 will see organisations collaborating to use artificial intelligence tools for biodiversity monitoring and digital platforms to boost public engagement in conservation efforts.

The world's largest pulp supplier, Suzano, today announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the multinational technology business Tencent and the Brazilian non-profit Ecofuturo Institute, to pioneer new digital approaches to drive public engagement in conservation.

The collaboration will leverage Suzano's expertise in sustainable forestry, Tencent's cutting-edge digital technology, and Ecofuturo's expertise in environmental education, to pilot joint initiatives in both Brazil and China. These include enhancing ecological awareness, accelerating biodiversity solutions, and leveraging digital platforms to foster public engagement in conservation.

The partnership will result in a pilot project where advanced AI tools for species recognition developed by Tencent's Sustainable Social Value organization will be used to identify and monitor native species at Neblinas Park and other conservation areas managed by Ecofuturo. Further initiatives include the development of immersive nature education programs and interactive digital platforms, aimed at using innovative approaches to promote nature education.

Malu Paiva, Global Executive Vice President of Sustainability, Communications and Brand at Suzano, said:

"Nature loss is one of the greatest challenges the world faces today, and addressing it requires collaboration. This partnership brings together the unique yet complementary strengths of Suzano, Tencent and Ecofuturo. Together, we aim to inspire meaningful public engagement in conservation, driving long-lasting impact at scale. This approach also holds potential for replication across the 11,000 square kilometers of conservation areas Suzano protects within Brazil's Amazon, Atlantic Forest and Cerrado biomes."

Xu Hao, Vice President of Tencent Sustainable Social Value, said:

"Technology has the power to redefine our relationship with the natural world. We are thrilled to collaborate with Suzano and Ecofuturo, advancing global collaboration between Brazil and China on conservation and environmental education. By combining our digital expertise with their on-the-ground experience we aim to together translate advanced biodiversity innovations into practical, data-driven conservation tools and engaging public platforms that help preserve and protect our planet."

Valeria Blos, Director of Ecofuturo, said:

"For decades, Ecofuturo has been dedicated to connecting people with nature through education. This partnership marks a transformative step forward, enabling us to harness technology to inspire future generations and enhance biodiversity protection in our conservation areas."

About Suzano

Suzano is the world's leading pulp supplier, a major paper and packaging producer in the Americas, and one of Brazil's biggest employers.

Driven by a deep commitment to sustainability and innovation, Suzano produces responsibly-grown raw materials that are exported to more than 100 countries around the world, meeting the global demand for bio-based solutions. These are used to make everyday items that reach more than two billion people, including toilet paper and tissue, packaging, printing and writing paper, personal hygiene products, and textiles.

Founded in Brazil over 100 years ago, today Suzano operates across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia. The company's shares are listed on the B3 in São Paulo (SUZB3) and the New York Stock Exchange (SUZ). Learn more at: suzano.com.br/en

About Tencent

Tencent creates innovative technologies that connect and create memorable experiences for people around the world. Founded in 1998, Tencent is driven by its mission to create "Value for Users" and use "Tech for Good". Tencent is a global leader in communications, entertainment and enterprise services. It develops and publishes some of the world's most popular video games and other high-quality digital content, providing rich and immersive interactive entertainment experiences. Tencent is a global technology company headquartered in Shenzhen. Tencent has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004.

About Ecofuturo Institute

The Ecofuturo Institute is a non-profit organization created by Suzano in 1999 with the purpose of transforming people's relationship with nature through environmental conservation and knowledge sharing. The work of the Institute focuses on generating and disseminating knowledge based on the management of natural areas, including Neblinas Park, a 7,000-hectare area that was formerly used as a commercial plantation. Located two hours' drive outside of São Paulo, Neblinas Park has been recognized by UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere Program as a biosphere reserve for Brazil's Atlantic Forest biome. It is home today to more than 1,300 identified species of fauna and flora, of which 41 are threatened with extinction and four were previously unknown to science.

