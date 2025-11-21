The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

The Diverse Income Trust plc

21stNovember 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 20th November 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

20th November 2025 112.46 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 110.78 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

