ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
PR Newswire
21.11.2025 18:00 Uhr
89 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

21 November 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 545.306p. The highest price paid per share was 548.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 540.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 540,882,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 767,418,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

345

547.200

16:14:02

1

547.200

16:13:47

1326

547.400

16:12:55

1262

547.200

16:11:13

1048

547.000

16:09:22

1138

547.000

16:07:43

1246

547.400

16:06:30

162

547.200

16:05:05

717

547.200

16:05:05

180

547.200

16:05:05

1168

547.400

16:03:38

43

546.400

16:00:41

1155

546.400

16:00:41

596

547.000

15:59:45

659

547.000

15:59:41

598

547.200

15:58:40

435

547.200

15:58:40

1093

547.200

15:57:03

108

547.200

15:56:52

1118

546.600

15:53:00

1096

546.800

15:51:40

814

547.000

15:49:19

278

547.000

15:49:19

1230

547.400

15:47:34

1173

547.200

15:44:44

1271

546.400

15:40:58

499

546.600

15:40:45

661

546.600

15:40:45

1196

546.200

15:37:03

1123

546.400

15:35:25

1134

546.600

15:33:32

1175

546.800

15:32:53

1216

546.800

15:31:44

47

546.600

15:26:10

1208

546.600

15:26:10

1172

546.800

15:26:10

537

545.600

15:20:12

653

545.600

15:20:12

1182

545.600

15:20:12

1249

545.200

15:16:00

302

545.200

15:13:34

831

545.200

15:13:34

1028

545.600

15:12:33

1287

546.200

15:10:08

1258

546.200

15:10:08

914

546.400

15:07:50

296

546.400

15:07:50

1233

545.400

15:03:03

407

546.200

15:01:14

755

546.200

15:01:14

839

546.600

15:01:00

1193

546.600

15:01:00

290

546.600

14:59:23

549

547.000

14:56:26

700

547.000

14:56:26

52

547.000

14:56:26

703

547.000

14:56:26

760

547.000

14:56:26

874

546.800

14:49:41

216

546.800

14:49:41

1181

547.000

14:47:03

1268

547.200

14:46:15

1255

547.400

14:42:38

1141

546.800

14:40:06

1081

547.200

14:38:43

1169

547.200

14:36:24

1207

547.000

14:35:37

1114

547.600

14:32:59

1227

547.600

14:30:01

1075

547.200

14:27:32

1026

547.400

14:27:32

1157

547.400

14:22:05

1247

547.600

14:20:05

33

547.600

14:18:43

271

547.600

14:18:43

900

547.600

14:18:43

1126

547.600

14:12:58

1146

547.400

14:07:57

1058

547.600

14:07:55

624

547.800

14:06:16

1085

547.800

13:59:25

4

547.800

13:59:25

1089

548.000

13:59:25

653

547.600

13:50:17

366

547.600

13:50:17

173

547.600

13:50:17

1217

547.800

13:48:20

1263

548.000

13:44:22

700

548.200

13:36:43

37

548.200

13:36:43

134

548.200

13:36:43

714

548.200

13:36:43

266

548.200

13:36:43

1880

548.000

13:36:43

1102

546.600

13:27:12

1067

547.000

13:27:12

1093

547.200

13:26:06

1088

547.200

13:22:02

505

545.800

13:16:27

619

545.800

13:16:27

1174

544.800

13:04:13

140

545.200

13:00:19

546

545.200

13:00:19

376

545.200

13:00:19

909

545.600

12:55:18

120

545.600

12:55:18

1249

545.600

12:49:34

1198

545.600

12:48:50

1260

545.200

12:44:06

1191

545.400

12:38:23

1130

544.400

12:31:22

1129

543.200

12:26:01

1270

543.400

12:18:09

1150

543.000

12:12:42

1165

543.400

12:08:45

1141

543.200

12:05:03

95

543.200

11:58:50

948

543.200

11:58:50

752

543.200

11:56:41

332

543.200

11:56:41

1102

543.200

11:47:47

1233

543.800

11:41:25

1070

543.600

11:35:26

1061

543.800

11:31:50

587

544.000

11:30:13

656

544.000

11:30:13

1474

544.200

11:24:38

1038

543.600

11:14:06

1139

544.400

11:08:26

196

543.800

11:04:41

824

543.800

11:04:41

1041

543.600

11:00:14

297

543.800

10:55:04

766

543.800

10:54:42

1269

544.600

10:51:42

1166

544.400

10:45:18

78

544.400

10:45:18

1200

544.400

10:39:22

26

544.400

10:39:22

1142

544.600

10:36:49

1215

544.800

10:36:07

1085

544.400

10:26:11

76

543.800

10:18:35

42

543.800

10:18:35

279

543.800

10:18:35

750

543.800

10:18:35

1052

544.000

10:18:33

1099

543.000

10:15:58

1188

543.800

10:15:36

1268

544.000

10:15:36

1216

544.000

10:15:36

1178

544.000

10:15:21

25590

544.200

10:15:18

3365

544.200

10:15:18

401

544.200

10:15:18

420

544.200

10:15:18

270

544.200

10:15:18

169

544.200

10:08:32

4

544.200

10:08:32

876

544.200

10:08:32

1267

544.600

10:03:47

1238

545.200

09:56:57

1041

545.200

09:56:57

598

544.800

09:51:13

464

544.800

09:51:13

1057

544.200

09:46:27

1043

544.400

09:45:11

1039

545.000

09:41:32

174

545.000

09:41:32

1197

544.600

09:37:35

218

544.000

09:35:35

913

544.000

09:35:35

1182

544.800

09:30:28

1049

544.800

09:29:33

100

544.800

09:29:33

1054

544.600

09:23:29

1126

545.200

09:19:45

1146

545.600

09:14:58

1165

545.800

09:14:58

10

545.800

09:14:58

1144

545.800

09:14:58

1101

545.200

09:00:50

1086

546.000

08:56:38

1198

546.200

08:56:12

826

546.200

08:51:59

251

546.200

08:51:59

292

546.000

08:49:33

943

546.000

08:49:33

1160

544.800

08:43:35

1197

542.800

08:37:19

1246

543.200

08:32:19

1087

544.600

08:29:26

596

544.800

08:29:26

663

544.800

08:29:26

1149

542.600

08:21:26

1256

541.800

08:17:29

1228

541.000

08:13:39

986

542.000

08:11:18

396

542.000

08:09:34

1194

542.600

08:09:34

79

542.400

08:09:34

1037

542.400

08:09:34

443

542.800

08:06:45

815

542.800

08:06:45

1106

540.000

08:00:59

32

540.600

08:00:59

1065

540.600

08:00:59


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.