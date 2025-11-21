Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21
21 November 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 545.306p. The highest price paid per share was 548.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 540.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 540,882,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 767,418,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
345
547.200
16:14:02
1
547.200
16:13:47
1326
547.400
16:12:55
1262
547.200
16:11:13
1048
547.000
16:09:22
1138
547.000
16:07:43
1246
547.400
16:06:30
162
547.200
16:05:05
717
547.200
16:05:05
180
547.200
16:05:05
1168
547.400
16:03:38
43
546.400
16:00:41
1155
546.400
16:00:41
596
547.000
15:59:45
659
547.000
15:59:41
598
547.200
15:58:40
435
547.200
15:58:40
1093
547.200
15:57:03
108
547.200
15:56:52
1118
546.600
15:53:00
1096
546.800
15:51:40
814
547.000
15:49:19
278
547.000
15:49:19
1230
547.400
15:47:34
1173
547.200
15:44:44
1271
546.400
15:40:58
499
546.600
15:40:45
661
546.600
15:40:45
1196
546.200
15:37:03
1123
546.400
15:35:25
1134
546.600
15:33:32
1175
546.800
15:32:53
1216
546.800
15:31:44
47
546.600
15:26:10
1208
546.600
15:26:10
1172
546.800
15:26:10
537
545.600
15:20:12
653
545.600
15:20:12
1182
545.600
15:20:12
1249
545.200
15:16:00
302
545.200
15:13:34
831
545.200
15:13:34
1028
545.600
15:12:33
1287
546.200
15:10:08
1258
546.200
15:10:08
914
546.400
15:07:50
296
546.400
15:07:50
1233
545.400
15:03:03
407
546.200
15:01:14
755
546.200
15:01:14
839
546.600
15:01:00
1193
546.600
15:01:00
290
546.600
14:59:23
549
547.000
14:56:26
700
547.000
14:56:26
52
547.000
14:56:26
703
547.000
14:56:26
760
547.000
14:56:26
874
546.800
14:49:41
216
546.800
14:49:41
1181
547.000
14:47:03
1268
547.200
14:46:15
1255
547.400
14:42:38
1141
546.800
14:40:06
1081
547.200
14:38:43
1169
547.200
14:36:24
1207
547.000
14:35:37
1114
547.600
14:32:59
1227
547.600
14:30:01
1075
547.200
14:27:32
1026
547.400
14:27:32
1157
547.400
14:22:05
1247
547.600
14:20:05
33
547.600
14:18:43
271
547.600
14:18:43
900
547.600
14:18:43
1126
547.600
14:12:58
1146
547.400
14:07:57
1058
547.600
14:07:55
624
547.800
14:06:16
1085
547.800
13:59:25
4
547.800
13:59:25
1089
548.000
13:59:25
653
547.600
13:50:17
366
547.600
13:50:17
173
547.600
13:50:17
1217
547.800
13:48:20
1263
548.000
13:44:22
700
548.200
13:36:43
37
548.200
13:36:43
134
548.200
13:36:43
714
548.200
13:36:43
266
548.200
13:36:43
1880
548.000
13:36:43
1102
546.600
13:27:12
1067
547.000
13:27:12
1093
547.200
13:26:06
1088
547.200
13:22:02
505
545.800
13:16:27
619
545.800
13:16:27
1174
544.800
13:04:13
140
545.200
13:00:19
546
545.200
13:00:19
376
545.200
13:00:19
909
545.600
12:55:18
120
545.600
12:55:18
1249
545.600
12:49:34
1198
545.600
12:48:50
1260
545.200
12:44:06
1191
545.400
12:38:23
1130
544.400
12:31:22
1129
543.200
12:26:01
1270
543.400
12:18:09
1150
543.000
12:12:42
1165
543.400
12:08:45
1141
543.200
12:05:03
95
543.200
11:58:50
948
543.200
11:58:50
752
543.200
11:56:41
332
543.200
11:56:41
1102
543.200
11:47:47
1233
543.800
11:41:25
1070
543.600
11:35:26
1061
543.800
11:31:50
587
544.000
11:30:13
656
544.000
11:30:13
1474
544.200
11:24:38
1038
543.600
11:14:06
1139
544.400
11:08:26
196
543.800
11:04:41
824
543.800
11:04:41
1041
543.600
11:00:14
297
543.800
10:55:04
766
543.800
10:54:42
1269
544.600
10:51:42
1166
544.400
10:45:18
78
544.400
10:45:18
1200
544.400
10:39:22
26
544.400
10:39:22
1142
544.600
10:36:49
1215
544.800
10:36:07
1085
544.400
10:26:11
76
543.800
10:18:35
42
543.800
10:18:35
279
543.800
10:18:35
750
543.800
10:18:35
1052
544.000
10:18:33
1099
543.000
10:15:58
1188
543.800
10:15:36
1268
544.000
10:15:36
1216
544.000
10:15:36
1178
544.000
10:15:21
25590
544.200
10:15:18
3365
544.200
10:15:18
401
544.200
10:15:18
420
544.200
10:15:18
270
544.200
10:15:18
169
544.200
10:08:32
4
544.200
10:08:32
876
544.200
10:08:32
1267
544.600
10:03:47
1238
545.200
09:56:57
1041
545.200
09:56:57
598
544.800
09:51:13
464
544.800
09:51:13
1057
544.200
09:46:27
1043
544.400
09:45:11
1039
545.000
09:41:32
174
545.000
09:41:32
1197
544.600
09:37:35
218
544.000
09:35:35
913
544.000
09:35:35
1182
544.800
09:30:28
1049
544.800
09:29:33
100
544.800
09:29:33
1054
544.600
09:23:29
1126
545.200
09:19:45
1146
545.600
09:14:58
1165
545.800
09:14:58
10
545.800
09:14:58
1144
545.800
09:14:58
1101
545.200
09:00:50
1086
546.000
08:56:38
1198
546.200
08:56:12
826
546.200
08:51:59
251
546.200
08:51:59
292
546.000
08:49:33
943
546.000
08:49:33
1160
544.800
08:43:35
1197
542.800
08:37:19
1246
543.200
08:32:19
1087
544.600
08:29:26
596
544.800
08:29:26
663
544.800
08:29:26
1149
542.600
08:21:26
1256
541.800
08:17:29
1228
541.000
08:13:39
986
542.000
08:11:18
396
542.000
08:09:34
1194
542.600
08:09:34
79
542.400
08:09:34
1037
542.400
08:09:34
443
542.800
08:06:45
815
542.800
08:06:45
1106
540.000
08:00:59
32
540.600
08:00:59
1065
540.600
08:00:59