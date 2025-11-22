Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTDF) (FSE: DEP0) ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") announced today the closing of the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $624,999.96 DeepMarkit issued 10,416,666 common shares in the second closing. Together with the first closing, completed on November 18, 2025, DeepMarkit issued a total of 35,999,998 common shares for gross proceeds of $2.16 million.

The private placement was completed in connection with the acquisition by DeepMarkit of Prospect Prediction Markets Inc., completed on November 18, 2025.

"The completion of this second tranche positions DeepMarkit to bring Prospect's innovative, blockchain-powered prediction markets to a significantly broader audience," said Steve Vanry, Chief Executive Officer. "With this milestone behind us, our focus shifts to accelerating user acquisition and forging strategic partnerships-key steps that further distinguish Prospect in an increasingly competitive and fast-evolving digital entertainment landscape."

The net proceeds from the private placement will be allocated as follows:

Repayment of existing Company debt, including deferred management salaries

Payment of the $50,000 obligation to Prospect Labs Inc.

Development and expansion of Prospect's platform

Marketing and product awareness

General corporate and administrative purposes

All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the private placement.

About Prospect Prediction Markets

Prospect Markets is a sports fan-engagement and prediction-market platform where fans participate in free-to-play sports predictions. Built on the Avalanche blockchain, Prospect's ranking algorithm turns real-world sports events into dynamic prediction markets and rewards insight, strategy, and community competition. Users predict outcomes, climb leaderboards, unlock achievements, and engage with fellow fans through a fun, gamified experience designed for today's digital sports audience. Prospect's mission is to transform passive sports viewership into active participation, deepening fans' connection to the games they love.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP) is a technology company building and acquiring platforms that enable next-generation digital experiences across prediction markets, blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. DeepMarkit targets emerging ecosystems where innovative technologies drive user engagement and long-term value. Its portfolio includes Prospect Prediction Markets, a blockchain-powered sports prediction platform that uses a ranking algorithm and gamified mechanics to deliver competitive, free-to-play fan experiences.

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

"Steve Vanry"

Steve Vanry, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to "U.S. Persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or in compliance with applicable exemptions therefrom. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, and statements with respect to the business plans of DeepMarkit and Prospect generally. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law. In addition, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained herein are subject to the risks generally applicable to DeepMarkit, including the business risks described in DeepMarkit's annual management discussion & analysis filings, available under DeepMarkit's profile at SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

