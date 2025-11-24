Anzeige
BWA Group Plc - BWA commences Ground Truthing and Reconnaissance at the Aracari Gold project in Cameroon

BWA Group Plc - BWA commences Ground Truthing and Reconnaissance at the Aracari Gold project in Cameroon

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

24 November 2025

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA" or the " Company")

BWA commences Ground Truthing and Reconnaissance

At the Aracari Gold project in Cameroon

Further to entry into a binding Option and Earn-In Agreement for the Aracari Gold Project (" Aracari" or the " Project") in Cameroon (announced 15 September 2025), BWA is pleased to announce it has commenced due diligence ground truthing, and a reconnaissance campaign of the exploration permits.

SRK Exploration Limited (" SRK EX") has been engaged as independent geological consultant to provide exploration support and management of the in-country field teams. The Company expects the ground truthing and focussed reconnaissance campaign targeting sites assessed to be of high prospectivity to complete in December 2025. Announcement of the results including any anomalous gold assays is anticipated in January 2026.

Aracari is a portfolio of three exploration permits (Bandjoukri Ouest, Bandjoukri Centre, and Tchollire Nord) covering approximately 1,268 square kilometres in the North Region of Cameroon. The Project lies within an emerging gold district. The Southern boundary of Bandjoukri Ouest is approximately two kilometres from the Oriole Resources plc Mbe exploration permit, which includes a JORC Mineral Resources Estimate for MB01 South of 870,000oz at 1.09g/t Au.

Chairman of BWA, Jonathan Wearing, said: " The combined approach we are taking for the ground truthing, and reconnaissance, is testament to our confidence in Cameroon as a mining jurisdiction, and long-term future of gold. We are pleased to have engaged SRK EX, whose professionalism and experience will underwrite the quality of reported results."

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:

BWA Group PLC

James Buterfield

Managing Director

Peter Taylor

Director

+44 (0) 7770 225253

+44 (0) 7895 006 965

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0)20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0)20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock



