BWA Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

11 December 2025

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

Result of AGM

BWA Group Plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration permits in Cameroon, mining claims in Canada, and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the Company (the " AGM") that was held today, at which all resolutions put to shareholders were passed.

The full voting numbers are as follows:

Resolution Votes For (Including Discretionary) % for Votes Against % Against Votes Withheld 1 353,413,093 90.76 35,968,552 9.24 0 2 353,413,093 90.76 35,968,552 9.24 0 3 353,413,093 90.76 35,968,552 9.24 0 4 353,413,093 90.76 35,968,552 9.24 0 5 353,413,093 90.76 35,968,552 9.24 0 6 353,413,093 90.76 35,968,552 9.24 0

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or: