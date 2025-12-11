BWA Group Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11
11 December 2025
BWA Group PLC
(" BWA", or the " Company")
Result of AGM
BWA Group Plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration permits in Cameroon, mining claims in Canada, and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the Company (the " AGM") that was held today, at which all resolutions put to shareholders were passed.
The full voting numbers are as follows:
Resolution
Votes For (Including Discretionary)
% for
Votes Against
% Against
Votes Withheld
1
353,413,093
90.76
35,968,552
9.24
0
2
353,413,093
90.76
35,968,552
9.24
0
3
353,413,093
90.76
35,968,552
9.24
0
4
353,413,093
90.76
35,968,552
9.24
0
5
353,413,093
90.76
35,968,552
9.24
0
6
353,413,093
90.76
35,968,552
9.24
0
For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:
BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Managing Director
+44 (0) 7770 225 253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
+44 (0)20 3328 5656
Nick Harriss/N ick Naylor
Oberon Capital
Broker
+44 (0)20 3179 5300
Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock