Donnerstag, 11.12.2025
WKN: A0BKYC | ISIN: GB0033877555
Frankfurt
11.12.25 | 15:29
0,005 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
11.12.2025 18:06 Uhr
BWA Group Plc - Result of AGM

BWA Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

11 December 2025

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

Result of AGM

BWA Group Plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration permits in Cameroon, mining claims in Canada, and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the Company (the " AGM") that was held today, at which all resolutions put to shareholders were passed.

The full voting numbers are as follows:

Resolution

Votes For (Including Discretionary)

% for

Votes Against

% Against

Votes Withheld

1

353,413,093

90.76

35,968,552

9.24

0

2

353,413,093

90.76

35,968,552

9.24

0

3

353,413,093

90.76

35,968,552

9.24

0

4

353,413,093

90.76

35,968,552

9.24

0

5

353,413,093

90.76

35,968,552

9.24

0

6

353,413,093

90.76

35,968,552

9.24

0

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Managing Director

+44 (0) 7770 225 253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0)20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/N ick Naylor

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0)20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock


