BWA Group Plc - Ground Truthing and Reconnaissance at the Aracari Gold project in Cameroon
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10
10 December 2025
BWA Group PLC
(" BWA" or the " Company")
Ground Truthing and Reconnaissance at the Aracari Gold project in Cameroon
BWA is pleased to announce the successful completion of ground truthing and reconnaissance field work at the Aracari Gold project (" Aracari") in Cameroon. Geological samples have been received for assay by ALS Laboratories in Loughrea, Republic of Ireland. The Company will provide a further project update, to include any significant results and technical reporting by SRK-EX, in January 2026.
The Chairman of BWA, Jonathan Wearing, commented: " Work continues apace in the Aracari gold district. The company received encouraging support from the local community and exploration partner Explorers 33 to complete the field work. Elsewhere Oriole Resources PLC has commenced a drilling programme (announced 24/11/25) on its adjacent Mbe MB01-N target. We look forward to providing the further update."
