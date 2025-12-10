Anzeige
BWA Group Plc - Ground Truthing and Reconnaissance at the Aracari Gold project in Cameroon

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

10 December 2025

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA" or the " Company")

Ground Truthing and Reconnaissance at the Aracari Gold project in Cameroon

BWA is pleased to announce the successful completion of ground truthing and reconnaissance field work at the Aracari Gold project (" Aracari") in Cameroon. Geological samples have been received for assay by ALS Laboratories in Loughrea, Republic of Ireland. The Company will provide a further project update, to include any significant results and technical reporting by SRK-EX, in January 2026.

The Chairman of BWA, Jonathan Wearing, commented: " Work continues apace in the Aracari gold district. The company received encouraging support from the local community and exploration partner Explorers 33 to complete the field work. Elsewhere Oriole Resources PLC has commenced a drilling programme (announced 24/11/25) on its adjacent Mbe MB01-N target. We look forward to providing the further update."

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:

BWA Group PLC

James Buterfield

Managing Director

Peter Taylor

Director

+44 (0) 7770 225253

+44 (0) 7895 006 965

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0) 20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock



4279406_0.png
© 2025 PR Newswire
