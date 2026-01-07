Anzeige
WKN: A0BKYC | ISIN: GB0033877555 | Ticker-Symbol: N0R
Frankfurt
07.01.26 | 15:29
0,005 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 16:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group Plc - Transfer of Shares by Managing Director out of SIPP

BWA Group Plc - Transfer of Shares by Managing Director out of SIPP

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

7 January 2026

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

Transfer of Shares by Managing Director out of SIPP

BWA [AQSE:BWAP], the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's Managing Director, James Butterfield, has entered into a back-to-back transaction, whereby he has arranged for the transfer of part of his shareholding in the Company from his Self-Invested Personal Pension (" SIPP") fund (in the process of closing) to his personal beneficial ownership.

Mr Butterfield has transferred 4,921,851 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares") for nominal consideration, by way of a back-to-back transaction from his SIPP to his personal beneficial ownership. As a result of this transaction Mr Butterfield's holding remains at 63,647,231 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 6.56% of the Ordinary Shares is issue.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Managing Director

+44 (0) 7770 225 253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0) 20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Name

James Butterfield SIPP

Reason for notification

PCA of James Butterfield

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Transfer Out of Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

4,921,851
Nominal consideration

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

7/1/2026

Place of the transaction

AQSE

Name

James Butterfield

Reason for notification

PDMR (Managing Director)

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Transfer Out in Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

4,921,851
Nominal consideration

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

7/1/2026

Place of the transaction

AQSE


