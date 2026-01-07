BWA Group Plc - Transfer of Shares by Managing Director out of SIPP

7 January 2026

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

Transfer of Shares by Managing Director out of SIPP

BWA [AQSE:BWAP], the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's Managing Director, James Butterfield, has entered into a back-to-back transaction, whereby he has arranged for the transfer of part of his shareholding in the Company from his Self-Invested Personal Pension (" SIPP") fund (in the process of closing) to his personal beneficial ownership.

Mr Butterfield has transferred 4,921,851 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares") for nominal consideration, by way of a back-to-back transaction from his SIPP to his personal beneficial ownership. As a result of this transaction Mr Butterfield's holding remains at 63,647,231 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 6.56% of the Ordinary Shares is issue.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC James Butterfield Managing Director +44 (0) 7770 225 253 enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited Corporate Adviser +44 (0) 20 3328 5656 Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor Oberon Capital Broker +44 (0) 20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Name James Butterfield SIPP Reason for notification PCA of James Butterfield Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group Plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Transfer Out of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and

volume(s) 4,921,851

Nominal consideration Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A Date of the transaction 7/1/2026 Place of the transaction AQSE