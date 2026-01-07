BWA Group Plc - Transfer of Shares by Managing Director out of SIPP
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07
7 January 2026
BWA Group PLC
(" BWA", or the " Company")
Transfer of Shares by Managing Director out of SIPP
BWA [AQSE:BWAP], the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's Managing Director, James Butterfield, has entered into a back-to-back transaction, whereby he has arranged for the transfer of part of his shareholding in the Company from his Self-Invested Personal Pension (" SIPP") fund (in the process of closing) to his personal beneficial ownership.
Mr Butterfield has transferred 4,921,851 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares") for nominal consideration, by way of a back-to-back transaction from his SIPP to his personal beneficial ownership. As a result of this transaction Mr Butterfield's holding remains at 63,647,231 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 6.56% of the Ordinary Shares is issue.
For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:
BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Managing Director
+44 (0) 7770 225 253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
+44 (0) 20 3328 5656
Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor
Oberon Capital
Broker
+44 (0) 20 3179 5300
Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Name
James Butterfield SIPP
Reason for notification
PCA of James Butterfield
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Transfer Out of Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
4,921,851
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
7/1/2026
Place of the transaction
AQSE
Name
James Butterfield
Reason for notification
PDMR (Managing Director)
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Transfer Out in Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
4,921,851
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
7/1/2026
Place of the transaction
AQSE