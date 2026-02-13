BWA Group Plc - Purchase of Shares by Managing Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

13 February 2026

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

Purchase of Shares by Managing Director

BWA (AQSE:BWAP), the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's Managing Director, James Butterfield, has increased his shareholding in the Company.

Mr Butterfield has purchased an additional 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares"). Mr Butterfield's holding is now 86,150,879 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 8.88% of the Ordinary Shares is issue.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC James Butterfield Managing Director +44 (0) 7770 225 253 enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited Aquis Corporate Adviser +44 (0) 20 3328 5656 Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor Oberon Capital Broker +44 (0) 20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Name James Butterfield Reason for notification Director of BWA Group Plc Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group Plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and

volume(s) 400,000

0.25p per Ordinary Share Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A Date of the transaction 9/2/26 Place of the transaction Aquis

Name James Butterfield Reason for notification Director of BWA Group Plc Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group Plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and

volume(s) 400,000

0.25p per Ordinary Share Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A Date of the transaction 6/2/26 Place of the transaction Aquis