BWA Group Plc - Purchase of Shares by Managing Director
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13
13 February 2026
BWA Group PLC
(" BWA", or the " Company")
Purchase of Shares by Managing Director
BWA (AQSE:BWAP), the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's Managing Director, James Butterfield, has increased his shareholding in the Company.
Mr Butterfield has purchased an additional 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares"). Mr Butterfield's holding is now 86,150,879 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 8.88% of the Ordinary Shares is issue.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Name
James Butterfield
Reason for notification
Director of BWA Group Plc
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
400,000
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
9/2/26
Place of the transaction
Aquis
Name
James Butterfield
Reason for notification
Director of BWA Group Plc
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
400,000
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
6/2/26
Place of the transaction
Aquis
Name
James Butterfield
Reason for notification
Director of BWA Group Plc
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
200,000
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
5/2/26
Place of the transaction
Aquis