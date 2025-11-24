Anzeige
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
24.11.25 | 08:02
0,400 Euro
+13,90 % +0,049
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3880,39910:29
0,3870,40010:29
24.11.2025 09:48 Uhr
GAC New Energy Commercial Vehicle Co.,Ltd.: GAC Commercial Vehicle Smilodon Pro Exclusive Salon: A Powerful Showcase Of "Trusted Partnership" Earns Praise From Global Guests

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC COMMERCIAL VEHICLE recently debuted its concept model, GAC PICKUP 01, at the 23rd Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, capturing significant attention both in China and abroad. On November 22, 2025, GAC COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SMILODON PRO Exclusive Salon was successfully held in Panyu, Guangzhou. This event, themed "Wherever, Whenever, Together", brought together global dealers for strategic discussions, static and dynamic trial drives, and partnership forging, while showcasing the vehicle's strengths in every aspect.


SMILODON PRO redefines the traditional pickup truck, shifting from a utilitarian workhorse to a versatile "all-domain travel companion". With impressive cargo capacity, powerful performance, and a smart, comfortable, cabin, it stands out as a high-quality, cost-effective Chinese pickup.

During the trial drive session, attendees tackled 13 challenging off-road courses, where SMILODON PRO's outstanding performance impressed international dealers. Two overseas dealer representatives formalized their partnerships on-site, signaling strong confidence in the global potential of Chinese pickups.

More than just a product showcase, the briefing salon also strengthened ties with global dealers to solidify the groundwork for expanding GAC COMMERCIAL VEHICLE's footprint in international markets. Looking ahead, GAC COMMERCIAL VEHICLE is committed to working with global partners to bring the trusted quality and technological innovation of Chinese pickups to customers worldwide, ushering in a new era of travel with the "all-domain travel companion".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830607/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-commercial-vehicle-smilodon-pro-exclusive-salon-a-powerful-showcase-of-trusted-partnership-earns-praise-from-global-guests-302624345.html

