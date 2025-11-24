Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc and Paf sign long-term sportsbook partnership extension

Latest extension deepens longstanding partnership between Kambi and leading international gaming operator Paf, first established in 2010

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, has agreed a long-term extension of its online sports betting partnership with Paf, an international gaming company known for its commitment to responsible gaming and sustainable entertainment.

This latest renewal further deepens the partnership between Paf and Kambi which was first established in 2010 and has seen Paf launch its Kambi-powered sportsbook in several regulated markets including Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Spain and Sweden.

Headquartered and licensed by the local government in Åland, Finland, the operator will continue to leverage Kambi's Turnkey Sportsbook offering and a curated selection of front-end development services to power its flagship Paf brand, alongside brands such as Speedybet and Golden Bull.

Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: "We are proud to announce this latest contract renewal with Paf, growing Kambi's relationship with one its longest standing partners. We are enthused to continue working closely with Paf, empowering them with our premium sports betting products and supporting their strategic growth ambitions."

Christer Fahlstedt, CEO of Paf, said: "Extending our longstanding partnership with Kambi was a natural choice, building on many years of strong and trusted collaboration. We are passionate about continuing to deliver unforgettable sports betting entertainment to our players across Europe, and Kambi's services will continue to play an important part as we build on this success."

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com

Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

For media enquiries, please contact:

pressoffice@kambi.com

Andy Roocroft

Head of PR & Communications

andy.roocroft@kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi Group is the home of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi's portfolio of market-leading products include Turnkey Sportsbook, Odds Feed+, Managed Trading, Bet Builder, Esports, Front End and Sportsbook Platform. Kambi Group also operates esports data and odds supplier Abios, front end technology experts Shape Games and cutting-edge AI trading division Tzeract. Kambi Group's partners include ATG, Bally's Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi Group employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

Image Attachments

Kambi X Paf Group