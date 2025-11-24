AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AI/ML Subsidiary Neural Cloud Begins Pilot at SickKids to Advance AI-Enabled Pediatric Cardiac Care

Pilot Project to Explore AI-Driven ECG Signal Processing and Predictive Deterioration Models in Pediatric Cardiac Care

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("Neural Cloud"), a subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a pilot with The Hospital for Sick Children ("SickKids"), one of the world's premier pediatric health-science centers and research institutions, to evaluate Neural Cloud's proprietary MaxYield platform in pediatric cardiac settings.

This project represents a significant milestone in applying advanced AI-based ECG signal processing to support early-stage detection of cardiac deterioration in children. Under the collaboration, NeuralCloud will provide secure, cloud-based access to its MaxYield platform to support an emerging initiative, focused on developing advanced, real-world AI infrastructure to help predict cardiac deterioration in pediatric inpatients. The project will initially assess the performance of MaxYield in cleaning and processing ECG waveform data, enabling multimodal AI models to combine ECG signals with clinical and textual data to predict complications earlier and more accurately.

MaxYield uses neural-network signal enhancement to isolate and label P-waves, QRS complexes, and T-waves, delivering beat-by-beat interval analysis and structured outputs suitable for advanced AI workflows.

The pilot is led by Dr. Cedric Manlhiot, Ph.D., the Dr. William G. Williams Research Directorship in Cardiac Data Analytics and the Ted Rogers Innovator in Cardiovascular Precision Medicine at the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research. "Children with cardiac disease require precise monitoring, and early signals of deterioration are often subtle," said Dr. Cedric Manlhiot, "By integrating Neural Cloud's ECG signal-cleaning and processing capabilities into our research pipeline, we aim to enhance the accuracy, and real-world reliability of advanced AI models designed to support clinicians and families."

Dr. Manlhiot is an international leader in pediatric cardiovascular data science, with prior leadership roles at SickKids and Johns Hopkins University, where he oversaw initiatives advancing digital cardiology research and AI-driven precision care. Dr. Manlhiot's program seeks to develop a unified cardiology foundation model capable of real-time risk prediction, multi-modal data integration, and trustworthy AI-assisted decision support, including drift monitoring, safety validation, and fairness evaluation.

"Working with SickKids represents a tremendous opportunity to evaluate our platform in one of the most demanding clinical arenas," said Esmat Naikyar, President of Neural Cloud and Chief Product Officer at AIML. "Pediatric cardiology requires exceptional accuracy and robustness. We're glad to contribute to the development of improved early-warning systems for vulnerable patients."

"This collaboration marks an important step in evaluating our cardiac signal technology," said Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML. "Pediatric cardiology has stringent requirements for accuracy, reliability, and safety - and supporting teams focused on advancing cardiovascular care supports our goal of developing responsible, high-fidelity ECG tools. Piloting MaxYield at SickKids helps inform our approach to future regulated medical applications."

About The Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research

The Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research, made possible through the generous support of The Rogers Foundation, is a unique partnership with the University Health Network, University of Toronto, and SickKids seeking to transform and dramatically improve the future of heart health for children, adults, and families across Canada and around the world.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

