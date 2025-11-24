Hytera, a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions, today introduced the S1 E, a business-ready, palm-sized two-way radio designed specifically for the retail sector, expanding the portfolio of S Series and providing one more option for retail users to choose for their daily operations. The S1 E will make its debut at PMRExpo, the Europe's premier trade fair for secure, mission- and business-critical communication, taking place from November 25th to 27th, 2025, at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

Hytera New Released Licence-free Analogue Business Radio S1 E

Adhering to the S Series' signature design language, the S1 E combines a stylish, modern, and minimalist aesthetic with practical functionality. Weighing under 85g, the S1 E provides all-day wearing comfort without tugging or weighing down uniforms. Key enhancements and standout features on S1 E ensuring efficient operation and management include:

A high-sensitivity receiver and a power-efficient antenna that deliver seamless coverage across large stores and busy shopping centers, eliminating dead spots.

Built-in AI-powered noise cancellation that filters out background noise-from crowded streets to bustling sales floors-for crystal-clear audio and reliable messaging.

Support for wired headphone included with the device, as well as connectivity to personal wireless earbuds, enabling hands-free communication.

An IP67 rating that offers full protection against splashes, sweat, dust and dirt, allowing users to focus completely on their tasks.

An 1800mAh Li-ion polymer battery that supports up to 24 hours of operation under a 5-5-90 duty cycle.

A replaceable battery design and fast USB-C charging, ideal for quick shift changes.

An optional 8-pocket multi-unit charger that simplifies fleet charging for larger teams.

"No matter how advanced technology becomes, goods still need to be moved by people, forklift drivers require clear instructions, dock operators must coordinate with inbound teams, and store associates juggle restocking shelves while managing click-and-collect orders," said Dean Chettra, Retail Sales Director of Hytera Europe. "Miscommunication at any of these points can lead to delays, safety issues, or dissatisfied customers. Instant and reliable communication remains essential amid the growing complexity and challenges of the modern retail environment. The introduction of the S1 E enriches the product portfolio for the retail sector, giving us more flexibility to deliver tailored solutions that address a wide range of operational and communication needs."

