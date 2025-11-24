

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said Monday that it has entered into a partnership with Dayra Therapeutics to discover and develop oral macrocyclic peptides for immunological conditions.



Under the collaboration, the companies will jointly identify, validate and optimize oral macrocycle candidates for high-priority immunological targets. Biogen will be responsible for advancing selected molecules through further development and potential commercialization, including manufacturing.



Dayra Therapeutics will receive a $50 million upfront payment, and Biogen will have the option to acquire development candidates for additional payments per program. Dayra may also receive milestone payments tied to progress on each program. Biogen said the upfront payment was included in its updated 2025 guidance issued in October.



Biogen shares rose more than 4% in pre-market trading after closing at $175.30 on Friday, up 4.23%.



