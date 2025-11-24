

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.DE), Monday announced the commencement of sale of its Automation Engineering business unit to Munich-based Agile Robots SE. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The deal aligns with the company's plan to strategically reposition the segment, driving toward growth and capital market capability.



Upon completion of the deal, which is expected within the coming months, the unit will operate under the name 'Krause Automation', offering end-to-end solutions ranging from intelligent components to turnkey plants.



Additionally, Agile Robots, thyssenkrupp and IG Metall have concluded the Best and Fair Owner agreement ahead of the recent transaction.



Currently, thyssenkrupp's stock is trading at 8.52 euros, up 0.50 percent on the XETRA.



