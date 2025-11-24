Follows recent announcement of Damon's $30 million Reg A+ offering to advance its personal mobility products and AI-enabled connected vehicle strategy at https://invest.damon.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Damon Inc. (OTCID: DMNIF) ("Damon" or the "Company"), a designer and developer of electric motorcycles and other personal mobility products that seek to empower the personal mobility sector through innovation, today announced that its intellectual property ("IP") portfolio has been independently determined to possess a fair market value of at $171.4 million as of November 21, 2025 by Fallingst Technologies LLC.1 The Company believes that this robust IP portfolio serve as the cornerstone for its evolved asset-light business model and the launch of its AI-enabled connected vehicle platform, Damon I/O.

The comprehensive IP valuation, conducted by advisory firm Fallingst Technologies LLC, analyzed Damon's portfolio of patents, trade secrets, trademarks, and other related intellectual property assets.

"Our analysis concluded that Damon's intellectual property portfolio is both highly developed and strategically aligned with scalable innovation," said Joseph Hopkins, CEO of Fallingst Technologies. "This valuation reflects the depth, maturity, and commercial potential of their IP assets, as well as their capacity to support sustained growth within the connected mobility sector."

The report concluded that the fair market valuation is both accurate and well-substantiated, aligning closely with the company's stated market position and its established multi-year lead within the industry.

"We believe this $171.4 million valuation, represents the bedrock of our company's value and technological authority," said Dominique Kwong, CEO and Co-Founder of Damon. "It's the DNA of our Damon I/O platform and our asset-light strategy. We are leveraging this IP portfolio to position ourselves as a technology provider for the global personal mobility industry, making every two-wheeled vehicle safer and smarter. This is the foundation upon which we are building our opportunities for recurring revenue streams through data, software, and licensing."

1 The Fallingst Technologies LLC valuation report referenced herein is an independent third-party analysis commissioned by the Company. The valuation is based on customary IP appraisal methods, including [market-based, income-based, and cost-based analyses], and reflects assumptions regarding commercialization timelines, competitive landscape, and the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy. These assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Damon's IP portfolio is a key driving force behind its proprietary, fully integrated platform, which includes:

CoPilot: An advanced 360° warning system that uses radar, cameras, and AI to track up to 64 objects at a time, alerting riders to potential hazards with haptic feedback through the handlebars.

A patented, on-the-fly adjustable ergonomics system that allows riders to electronically change their riding position between a relaxed commuter posture and an aggressive sport mode. HyperDrive: Expected to be the world's first all-electric, multi-variant powertrain platform, which will serve as the structural core of the motorcycle, enabling superior performance, lower weight, and rapid development of new models.

Expected to be the world's first all-electric, multi-variant powertrain platform, which will serve as the structural core of the motorcycle, enabling superior performance, lower weight, and rapid development of new models. Damon I/O: 100% proprietary software that enables AI-Driven safety analytics and data monetization opportunities, ensuring Damon motorcycles become smarter and safer over time.

The Fallingst Technologies report noted that Damon's "market entry and acceptance carry a low level of risk, indicating a strong likelihood of successful commercialization." We believe this assessment is supported by Damon's pre-order book, which stood at approximately $100 million as of the report date (credit card-backed reservations from 3,000+ riders), indicating strong market interest in Damon's planned motorcycle product lines.

The Company believes that with its defensible IP, Damon is positioned not only to lead in vehicle sales but also to create additional high-margin revenue streams through the licensing of its core technologies to other manufacturers, fleet solutions, and SaaS-based data products.

For more information about Damon's vision for a connected mobility future and to learn about the investment opportunity, please visit https://invest.damon.com/.

About Damon

Damon Inc. is a designer and developer of personal mobility products and technology solutions that integrate AI-enabled safety systems, smart electrification, and user-driven design to revolutionize sustainable transportation. Operating across four potential revenue verticals - Data Intelligence & Services, Engineering Services, Personal Mobility Products, and Special Projects - Damon believes it is positioned to capture a significant share of the $200B global two-wheeler market by 20321. The company distinguishes itself through its integrated ecosystem approach, combining advanced data analytics and engineering expertise, while seeking to enter into strategic partnerships with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Damon emphasizes accessible mobility solutions while leveraging its proprietary AI-enabled safety systems and intelligent energy management technology to deliver superior performance and operational efficiency in the urban and business mobility space. For more information, please visit damon.com.

1 Source Fortune Business Insights (2025)

About Fallingst Technologies LLC

Fallingst Technologies LLC is a leading global technology advisory firm specializing in asset management, IP valuation, and capital markets execution. Serving clients across deep technology, healthcare, life sciences, industrials, and consumer markets, the firm helps to transform intangible assets into capital-ready collateral through rigorous valuation and innovative financing strategies. Fallingst partners with major insurance and private credit institutions to structure tailored, non-dilutive financing solutions, enabling companies to unlock scalable capital without sacrificing equity. By working closely with emerging and established innovators, Fallingst helps build robust pipelines of intellectual property assets, accelerate commercialization, and support long-term business growth in today's competitive market environment. For more information, please visit www.fallingstcmg.com and Forbes Finance Council Profile.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND RISK DISCLOSURE

The Reg A+ offering will be made only by means of an offering statement. An offering statement on Form 1-A relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and has become qualified. The securities offered by Damon are highly speculative. Investing in such securities involves significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. For additional information on Damon, the offering and any other related topics, please review the offering statement, including the final offering circular that forms a part of the offering statement (the "Offering Statement"), that can be found on the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov/edgar. Additional information concerning Risk Factors related to the offering, including those related to the business, government regulations, intellectual property and the offering in general, can be found in the section of the Offering Statement entitled "Risk Factors."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, including any materials referenced herein, contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that reflect current expectations and projections of Damon Inc. ("Damon") about its future development. When used in this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," or by such words as "will," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "consider," "expect," "anticipate," and "objective" and similar expressions or variations of such words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the Company's IP portfolio, the expected development of the Company's technologies, business model, market opportunities, and growth prospects, and the Company's ability to commercialize its proprietary technology. Forward-looking statements are, by their nature, not guarantees of Damon's future operational or financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause Damon's actual results, performance, prospects, or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is intended with respect to anticipated future results, or that estimates, or projections will be sustained.

In developing the forward-looking statements in this press release, we have applied several material assumptions, including the general business and economic conditions of the industries and countries in which Damon operates, and general market conditions. Many risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause the actual results of Damon to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our history of losses, our ability to implement our growth strategy, generate revenue and achieve profitability, our limited operating history with recent acquisitions, our ability to obtain adequate financing as needed, our ability to continue as a going concern, our status as a foreign private issuer, impact of our recent delisting from Nasdaq, our ability to establish and sustain an active trading market on an over-the-counter market maintained by OTC Markets Group Inc., customer demand for or acceptance of our products and services, our ability to enter into strategic partnerships with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, the impact of competitive or alternative products, technologies, and pricing, emerging competition and rapidly advancing technology that may outpace our own, our ability to develop, manufacture or distribute products and services and secure strategic supply, manufacturing, licensing and distribution arrangements, our ability to protect our intellectual property, our ability to protect user data and user information, impact of any changes in existing or future regulatory and tax regimes applying to our business, our ability to successfully consummate strategic transactions and integrate companies or technologies we acquire, our ability to attract and retain management and employees with specialized knowledge and technical skills, our ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls, general economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers, including but not limited to escalating tariff and non-tariff trade measures imposed by the United States and other countries, increases in inflation rates and rates of interest, supply chain challenges, increased costs for materials and labor, cybersecurity threats, and conflicts such as those in Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Hamas and Iran, our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items, and other risk factors discussed in our periodic and current reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the press release or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Due to risks and uncertainties, events may differ materially from current expectations. Damon disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required pursuant to applicable securities law. All forward-looking statements contained in the press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

