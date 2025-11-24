Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Exploration, Inc. is Terminating its Successful Reg A Offering with Around 70% of Offering Utilized

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / The Board of Directors of Brookmount Gold is pleased to announce the termination of our successful Reg A offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with only 92,750,000 shares issued of the 125,000,000 shares offered in the offering. The remaining 32,250,000 shares will be returned to the treasury of the Company.

The majority of proceeds from the offering have been deployed in paying down convertible debt and investing in upgrading and expanding the Company's gold mining operations in Indonesia. Surplus cash is being retained to cover projected costs of the Company's forthcoming rollout of the North America Gold spinoff and listing process currently under way. Following incorporation, North America Gold, Inc., ("NAG") as a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookmount, is now in the process of acquiring the Company's three North American gold properties in a stock based transaction, using a pricing formula based on the certified value of the properties gold reserves under existing NI 43-101 certification. A percentage of shares in NAG will be redistributed, by way of special dividend, to Brookmount shareholders reflecting their current interest in Brookmount . Further announcements will be made as the NAG transaction progresses

As outlined in our announcement of October 29, management has retained geological consulting services to review and confirm existing NI 43-101 reports on the North American assets for valuation purposes as well as provide confirmations for audits of the properties which are anticipated to be completed within the next month. This update valuation is critical for the North America spinoff given the upward trending gold market. Moosehorn is a property of merit and has an initial NI 43-101 pit constrained inferred gold resource of 39,040 ounces. This data will lead a registration statement to be filed with the SEC in conjunction with a fund raising and listing program for North America Gold. Initial models are demonstrating NPV valuations strongly above USD $100 million dollars.

About Brookmount Gold:

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing Company incorporated and listed on OTCMarkets in the United States (OTC:BMXI) (BMXI.US) with operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America. The Company is actively looking to secure additional high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

Brookmount Gold Corp (Brookmount Explorations, Inc.)

Investor Relations Contact: info@chesapeakegp.com

or 410 825 3930

Website: https://brookmountau.com/

Corporate Contact:

corporate@brookmountAu.com

