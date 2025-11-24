Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

24 November 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 540.255p. The highest price paid per share was 546.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 535.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 541,082,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 767,218,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

72

536.200

16:13:12

312

536.200

16:13:12

76

536.200

16:13:12

319

536.400

16:13:01

1069

536.400

16:13:01

593

536.400

16:11:53

492

536.400

16:11:29

1153

537.000

16:10:00

1442

537.400

16:09:15

447

537.400

16:06:52

618

537.400

16:06:52

1223

538.000

16:05:40

1263

538.400

16:03:44

1177

539.200

16:02:23

1179

539.400

16:02:13

796

539.000

16:00:31

491

539.000

16:00:30

1283

539.600

15:58:03

475

539.800

15:57:59

602

539.800

15:57:59

1147

539.800

15:55:15

260

539.000

15:53:47

220

539.000

15:53:47

220

539.000

15:53:22

224

539.000

15:53:18

177

539.000

15:53:18

1027

538.800

15:52:15

674

538.200

15:50:26

573

538.200

15:50:26

62

538.000

15:49:51

18

538.000

15:49:51

944

537.800

15:49:08

518

537.800

15:49:08

170

537.800

15:49:08

142

537.600

15:48:36

1090

536.800

15:44:38

253

536.800

15:43:36

755

536.800

15:43:36

1387

536.200

15:40:35

148

536.400

15:40:20

1035

536.400

15:40:19

1238

536.200

15:36:30

1175

536.000

15:34:39

417

536.000

15:34:39

760

536.000

15:33:10

1065

536.200

15:30:58

1691

536.600

15:28:55

1150

536.800

15:28:49

1072

535.800

15:25:40

1201

536.400

15:21:43

530

536.000

15:20:21

691

536.000

15:20:21

1242

536.400

15:17:57

1051

536.600

15:17:35

520

536.800

15:17:15

712

536.800

15:17:15

1238

535.800

15:12:07

595

536.000

15:10:15

528

536.000

15:10:15

1053

536.800

15:08:05

1211

537.800

15:06:40

1049

537.800

15:05:25

1265

538.000

15:05:10

1024

538.000

15:05:10

1229

537.200

15:00:44

1271

537.600

15:00:22

492

537.800

15:00:06

731

537.800

15:00:06

1168

537.600

14:57:43

1173

537.600

14:57:16

1255

536.600

14:53:14

1220

536.200

14:49:56

1064

537.800

14:48:48

1119

538.000

14:47:18

100

538.000

14:47:18

245

538.600

14:44:03

414

538.600

14:44:03

603

538.600

14:44:03

1202

538.600

14:44:03

1234

538.600

14:44:03

1096

537.800

14:38:02

1029

538.800

14:37:02

1115

538.600

14:34:26

1076

538.800

14:34:23

1068

538.800

14:33:41

1033

538.000

14:30:41

1239

538.000

14:30:41

1073

537.800

14:27:40

1148

537.800

14:24:59

1066

537.400

14:22:52

977

537.200

14:19:38

81

537.200

14:19:38

1245

537.600

14:15:41

1203

537.800

14:15:41

1034

536.800

14:08:57

292

537.200

14:06:53

883

537.200

14:06:49

1247

537.400

14:03:01

697

537.000

14:00:53

1112

537.200

13:57:11

949

538.200

13:52:51

135

538.200

13:52:51

1065

538.400

13:52:33

637

538.600

13:49:10

425

538.600

13:49:10

1167

540.200

13:43:59

1122

540.400

13:41:59

750

540.600

13:40:34

1062

540.200

13:35:41

316

540.800

13:33:46

801

540.800

13:33:46

1249

541.000

13:30:29

1171

541.200

13:30:13

1270

541.600

13:29:36

1270

541.800

13:28:05

593

541.400

13:26:45

43

541.400

13:26:45

310

541.000

13:17:09

874

541.000

13:17:09

137

541.000

13:13:55

1156

541.000

13:13:55

1042

541.000

13:13:55

1148

541.000

13:06:54

1179

541.200

12:57:10

1256

541.400

12:55:00

1086

542.200

12:50:07

852

542.200

12:45:36

104

542.200

12:45:36

122

542.200

12:45:36

570

542.400

12:42:45

593

542.400

12:42:45

359

542.800

12:41:50

153

542.800

12:41:50

1664

542.800

12:41:50

494

542.800

12:41:50

538

542.200

12:35:56

559

542.200

12:35:56

1096

542.200

12:26:13

1168

542.200

12:19:10

38

542.200

12:19:10

1037

542.600

12:16:45

699

542.400

12:15:13

746

542.400

12:10:43

457

542.400

12:10:43

902

542.400

12:10:34

610

542.400

12:10:34

476

541.200

11:59:00

746

541.200

11:59:00

1043

541.400

11:55:14

1198

541.600

11:54:39

1316

541.800

11:54:39

461

540.200

11:37:26

658

540.200

11:37:26

1166

539.800

11:31:10

706

540.400

11:26:28

419

540.400

11:26:28

64

540.400

11:26:25

1230

540.600

11:26:00

1109

540.600

11:18:04

1060

540.800

11:14:40

201

540.600

11:13:38

849

540.600

11:13:38

299

541.000

11:11:07

57

541.000

11:11:07

210

541.000

11:11:07

670

541.000

11:07:58

1122

541.200

11:03:05

755

540.600

10:59:44

469

540.600

10:59:44

414

540.600

10:55:15

705

540.600

10:55:15

45

540.400

10:53:19

1077

540.400

10:53:19

1204

540.600

10:47:00

1251

541.800

10:41:10

675

542.000

10:41:05

598

542.000

10:41:05

453

541.400

10:34:53

756

541.400

10:34:53

1027

541.400

10:30:50

351

542.200

10:26:06

682

542.200

10:26:01

1122

542.400

10:25:50

1259

541.800

10:18:55

1172

542.200

10:18:45

1250

542.000

10:16:54

1177

542.400

10:14:06

1087

543.800

10:08:21

1023

544.000

10:08:13

1154

544.200

10:03:38

1240

544.400

09:58:37

198

544.000

09:55:49

832

544.000

09:55:49

149

544.000

09:55:41

1179

544.400

09:52:49

560

545.400

09:48:21

679

545.400

09:48:21

1082

545.800

09:48:16

680

546.000

09:48:16

292

546.000

09:48:16

4

546.000

09:48:16

10

546.000

09:48:16

174

546.000

09:48:16

1512

546.000

09:48:16

391

545.200

09:45:20

950

545.400

09:45:17

180

545.400

09:45:17

1385

545.400

09:45:13

189

542.400

09:35:21

1238

541.800

09:29:10

1196

542.200

09:25:47

1072

543.000

09:21:35

181

543.000

09:21:35

1211

542.800

09:17:46

1026

543.200

09:16:11

1020

543.200

09:16:11

1067

543.200

09:12:49

1394

543.200

09:12:49

78

543.200

09:12:49

1056

542.400

09:00:25

11

542.400

09:00:25

305

542.800

08:57:42

816

542.800

08:57:42

972

543.000

08:55:45

84

543.000

08:55:32

1056

543.200

08:54:44

441

542.800

08:49:34

1010

542.600

08:48:16

157

542.600

08:48:16

1252

542.200

08:46:17

1233

542.000

08:38:56

1163

542.000

08:36:14

398

543.000

08:30:58

862

543.000

08:30:58

1223

543.600

08:28:31

1026

544.200

08:25:00

2524

544.600

08:24:51

1175

542.200

08:18:26

984

541.600

08:16:32

748

541.600

08:16:32

1189

540.800

08:10:00

1130

541.600

08:08:43

294

541.600

08:08:43

725

541.600

08:08:43

110

541.600

08:08:19

1043

540.000

08:03:31

1072

543.400

08:03:00

14

543.800

08:02:47

936

543.800

08:02:47

82

543.800

08:01:26

640

546.200

08:01:04

522

546.200

08:01:04


