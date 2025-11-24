Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24
24 November 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 540.255p. The highest price paid per share was 546.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 535.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 541,082,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 767,218,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
72
536.200
16:13:12
312
536.200
16:13:12
76
536.200
16:13:12
319
536.400
16:13:01
1069
536.400
16:13:01
593
536.400
16:11:53
492
536.400
16:11:29
1153
537.000
16:10:00
1442
537.400
16:09:15
447
537.400
16:06:52
618
537.400
16:06:52
1223
538.000
16:05:40
1263
538.400
16:03:44
1177
539.200
16:02:23
1179
539.400
16:02:13
796
539.000
16:00:31
491
539.000
16:00:30
1283
539.600
15:58:03
475
539.800
15:57:59
602
539.800
15:57:59
1147
539.800
15:55:15
260
539.000
15:53:47
220
539.000
15:53:47
220
539.000
15:53:22
224
539.000
15:53:18
177
539.000
15:53:18
1027
538.800
15:52:15
674
538.200
15:50:26
573
538.200
15:50:26
62
538.000
15:49:51
18
538.000
15:49:51
944
537.800
15:49:08
518
537.800
15:49:08
170
537.800
15:49:08
142
537.600
15:48:36
1090
536.800
15:44:38
253
536.800
15:43:36
755
536.800
15:43:36
1387
536.200
15:40:35
148
536.400
15:40:20
1035
536.400
15:40:19
1238
536.200
15:36:30
1175
536.000
15:34:39
417
536.000
15:34:39
760
536.000
15:33:10
1065
536.200
15:30:58
1691
536.600
15:28:55
1150
536.800
15:28:49
1072
535.800
15:25:40
1201
536.400
15:21:43
530
536.000
15:20:21
691
536.000
15:20:21
1242
536.400
15:17:57
1051
536.600
15:17:35
520
536.800
15:17:15
712
536.800
15:17:15
1238
535.800
15:12:07
595
536.000
15:10:15
528
536.000
15:10:15
1053
536.800
15:08:05
1211
537.800
15:06:40
1049
537.800
15:05:25
1265
538.000
15:05:10
1024
538.000
15:05:10
1229
537.200
15:00:44
1271
537.600
15:00:22
492
537.800
15:00:06
731
537.800
15:00:06
1168
537.600
14:57:43
1173
537.600
14:57:16
1255
536.600
14:53:14
1220
536.200
14:49:56
1064
537.800
14:48:48
1119
538.000
14:47:18
100
538.000
14:47:18
245
538.600
14:44:03
414
538.600
14:44:03
603
538.600
14:44:03
1202
538.600
14:44:03
1234
538.600
14:44:03
1096
537.800
14:38:02
1029
538.800
14:37:02
1115
538.600
14:34:26
1076
538.800
14:34:23
1068
538.800
14:33:41
1033
538.000
14:30:41
1239
538.000
14:30:41
1073
537.800
14:27:40
1148
537.800
14:24:59
1066
537.400
14:22:52
977
537.200
14:19:38
81
537.200
14:19:38
1245
537.600
14:15:41
1203
537.800
14:15:41
1034
536.800
14:08:57
292
537.200
14:06:53
883
537.200
14:06:49
1247
537.400
14:03:01
697
537.000
14:00:53
1112
537.200
13:57:11
949
538.200
13:52:51
135
538.200
13:52:51
1065
538.400
13:52:33
637
538.600
13:49:10
425
538.600
13:49:10
1167
540.200
13:43:59
1122
540.400
13:41:59
750
540.600
13:40:34
1062
540.200
13:35:41
316
540.800
13:33:46
801
540.800
13:33:46
1249
541.000
13:30:29
1171
541.200
13:30:13
1270
541.600
13:29:36
1270
541.800
13:28:05
593
541.400
13:26:45
43
541.400
13:26:45
310
541.000
13:17:09
874
541.000
13:17:09
137
541.000
13:13:55
1156
541.000
13:13:55
1042
541.000
13:13:55
1148
541.000
13:06:54
1179
541.200
12:57:10
1256
541.400
12:55:00
1086
542.200
12:50:07
852
542.200
12:45:36
104
542.200
12:45:36
122
542.200
12:45:36
570
542.400
12:42:45
593
542.400
12:42:45
359
542.800
12:41:50
153
542.800
12:41:50
1664
542.800
12:41:50
494
542.800
12:41:50
538
542.200
12:35:56
559
542.200
12:35:56
1096
542.200
12:26:13
1168
542.200
12:19:10
38
542.200
12:19:10
1037
542.600
12:16:45
699
542.400
12:15:13
746
542.400
12:10:43
457
542.400
12:10:43
902
542.400
12:10:34
610
542.400
12:10:34
476
541.200
11:59:00
746
541.200
11:59:00
1043
541.400
11:55:14
1198
541.600
11:54:39
1316
541.800
11:54:39
461
540.200
11:37:26
658
540.200
11:37:26
1166
539.800
11:31:10
706
540.400
11:26:28
419
540.400
11:26:28
64
540.400
11:26:25
1230
540.600
11:26:00
1109
540.600
11:18:04
1060
540.800
11:14:40
201
540.600
11:13:38
849
540.600
11:13:38
299
541.000
11:11:07
57
541.000
11:11:07
210
541.000
11:11:07
670
541.000
11:07:58
1122
541.200
11:03:05
755
540.600
10:59:44
469
540.600
10:59:44
414
540.600
10:55:15
705
540.600
10:55:15
45
540.400
10:53:19
1077
540.400
10:53:19
1204
540.600
10:47:00
1251
541.800
10:41:10
675
542.000
10:41:05
598
542.000
10:41:05
453
541.400
10:34:53
756
541.400
10:34:53
1027
541.400
10:30:50
351
542.200
10:26:06
682
542.200
10:26:01
1122
542.400
10:25:50
1259
541.800
10:18:55
1172
542.200
10:18:45
1250
542.000
10:16:54
1177
542.400
10:14:06
1087
543.800
10:08:21
1023
544.000
10:08:13
1154
544.200
10:03:38
1240
544.400
09:58:37
198
544.000
09:55:49
832
544.000
09:55:49
149
544.000
09:55:41
1179
544.400
09:52:49
560
545.400
09:48:21
679
545.400
09:48:21
1082
545.800
09:48:16
680
546.000
09:48:16
292
546.000
09:48:16
4
546.000
09:48:16
10
546.000
09:48:16
174
546.000
09:48:16
1512
546.000
09:48:16
391
545.200
09:45:20
950
545.400
09:45:17
180
545.400
09:45:17
1385
545.400
09:45:13
189
542.400
09:35:21
1238
541.800
09:29:10
1196
542.200
09:25:47
1072
543.000
09:21:35
181
543.000
09:21:35
1211
542.800
09:17:46
1026
543.200
09:16:11
1020
543.200
09:16:11
1067
543.200
09:12:49
1394
543.200
09:12:49
78
543.200
09:12:49
1056
542.400
09:00:25
11
542.400
09:00:25
305
542.800
08:57:42
816
542.800
08:57:42
972
543.000
08:55:45
84
543.000
08:55:32
1056
543.200
08:54:44
441
542.800
08:49:34
1010
542.600
08:48:16
157
542.600
08:48:16
1252
542.200
08:46:17
1233
542.000
08:38:56
1163
542.000
08:36:14
398
543.000
08:30:58
862
543.000
08:30:58
1223
543.600
08:28:31
1026
544.200
08:25:00
2524
544.600
08:24:51
1175
542.200
08:18:26
984
541.600
08:16:32
748
541.600
08:16:32
1189
540.800
08:10:00
1130
541.600
08:08:43
294
541.600
08:08:43
725
541.600
08:08:43
110
541.600
08:08:19
1043
540.000
08:03:31
1072
543.400
08:03:00
14
543.800
08:02:47
936
543.800
08:02:47
82
543.800
08:01:26
640
546.200
08:01:04
522
546.200
08:01:04