The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24
The Diverse Income Trust plc
24thNovember 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 21st November 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
21st November 2025 111.45 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 109.76 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
24th November 2025