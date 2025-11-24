Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-Nov-2025 / 17:38 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 24 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 24 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 63,339 Highest price paid per share: 120.20p Lowest price paid per share: 113.80p 117.8136p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,338,921 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,402,655 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,402,655 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 117.8136p 63,339

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 676 118.00 08:01:43 00362558893TRLO1 XLON 444 117.60 08:25:24 00362575365TRLO1 XLON 200 117.60 08:25:24 00362575366TRLO1 XLON 644 118.20 08:25:24 00362575367TRLO1 XLON 701 117.60 08:25:25 00362575368TRLO1 XLON 645 118.20 08:25:27 00362575388TRLO1 XLON 614 117.80 08:25:32 00362575417TRLO1 XLON 644 117.20 08:53:06 00362592831TRLO1 XLON 669 117.20 08:53:06 00362592832TRLO1 XLON 687 116.20 09:02:58 00362599204TRLO1 XLON 989 117.20 09:15:09 00362607580TRLO1 XLON 659 116.20 09:25:56 00362616129TRLO1 XLON 917 116.80 09:25:56 00362616130TRLO1 XLON 655 115.80 09:26:38 00362616819TRLO1 XLON 500 115.80 10:24:58 00362646422TRLO1 XLON 66 115.80 10:24:58 00362646423TRLO1 XLON 101 115.80 10:24:58 00362646424TRLO1 XLON 661 115.20 10:35:02 00362646670TRLO1 XLON 445 114.80 10:35:10 00362646673TRLO1 XLON 222 114.80 10:35:10 00362646674TRLO1 XLON 679 114.80 10:43:26 00362647260TRLO1 XLON 61 114.80 10:43:51 00362647280TRLO1 XLON 558 114.80 10:44:04 00362647294TRLO1 XLON 663 114.20 10:47:16 00362647405TRLO1 XLON 703 114.00 10:52:57 00362647576TRLO1 XLON 692 113.80 10:53:58 00362647656TRLO1 XLON 692 114.00 10:53:58 00362647657TRLO1 XLON 1248 114.40 10:54:02 00362647666TRLO1 XLON 659 113.80 10:54:02 00362647667TRLO1 XLON 662 113.80 10:55:02 00362647726TRLO1 XLON 680 114.20 11:02:07 00362648029TRLO1 XLON 684 115.00 11:10:59 00362648266TRLO1 XLON 684 114.60 11:12:35 00362648340TRLO1 XLON 683 114.60 11:12:35 00362648341TRLO1 XLON 1 114.20 11:19:12 00362648543TRLO1 XLON 666 115.00 11:24:32 00362648735TRLO1 XLON 315 115.60 11:35:16 00362649068TRLO1 XLON 401 115.60 11:35:16 00362649069TRLO1 XLON 1 115.80 12:19:50 00362650216TRLO1 XLON 668 117.20 13:11:30 00362651734TRLO1 XLON 697 118.20 13:33:51 00362652472TRLO1 XLON 697 118.40 13:33:51 00362652473TRLO1 XLON 706 118.00 13:39:58 00362652872TRLO1 XLON 127 117.40 13:58:56 00362653553TRLO1 XLON 671 117.80 14:06:45 00362653973TRLO1 XLON 660 117.80 14:11:48 00362654242TRLO1 XLON 680 117.60 14:12:28 00362654289TRLO1 XLON 191 118.20 14:21:09 00362654693TRLO1 XLON 186 118.20 14:21:09 00362654694TRLO1 XLON 648 118.20 14:21:09 00362654695TRLO1 XLON 130 118.20 14:21:09 00362654696TRLO1 XLON 450 118.20 14:21:09 00362654697TRLO1 XLON 1327 118.00 14:31:30 00362655137TRLO1 XLON 61 119.20 14:33:31 00362655251TRLO1 XLON 101 119.20 14:33:31 00362655252TRLO1 XLON 119 120.20 14:34:01 00362655349TRLO1 XLON 496 120.20 14:34:01 00362655350TRLO1 XLON 681 119.60 14:34:29 00362655371TRLO1 XLON 697 119.40 14:37:32 00362655549TRLO1 XLON 664 119.40 14:38:24 00362655626TRLO1 XLON 172 119.20 14:39:03 00362655647TRLO1 XLON 473 119.20 14:39:03 00362655648TRLO1 XLON 185 119.00 14:41:55 00362655764TRLO1 XLON 113 118.80 14:44:51 00362656014TRLO1 XLON 538 118.80 14:44:51 00362656015TRLO1 XLON 107 119.00 14:48:25 00362656155TRLO1 XLON 315 119.00 14:48:25 00362656156TRLO1 XLON 260 119.00 14:48:25 00362656157TRLO1 XLON

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

646 118.60 14:50:04 00362656283TRLO1 XLON 132 118.80 14:54:15 00362656513TRLO1 XLON 28 119.00 14:54:15 00362656514TRLO1 XLON 4549 119.00 14:54:15 00362656515TRLO1 XLON 123 119.00 14:54:15 00362656516TRLO1 XLON 1385 118.80 14:54:49 00362656549TRLO1 XLON 3094 119.20 14:55:15 00362656577TRLO1 XLON 645 119.20 14:55:15 00362656578TRLO1 XLON 207 119.20 14:55:15 00362656579TRLO1 XLON 1333 118.80 14:55:15 00362656580TRLO1 XLON 243 119.00 15:09:04 00362657553TRLO1 XLON 449 119.00 15:09:04 00362657554TRLO1 XLON 692 118.80 15:09:04 00362657555TRLO1 XLON 678 118.60 15:09:04 00362657556TRLO1 XLON 679 118.20 15:09:05 00362657558TRLO1 XLON 648 119.00 15:11:42 00362657752TRLO1 XLON 294 119.40 15:12:12 00362657816TRLO1 XLON 294 119.40 15:12:17 00362657823TRLO1 XLON 369 119.40 15:12:17 00362657824TRLO1 XLON 683 119.40 15:12:24 00362657861TRLO1 XLON 644 119.40 15:13:02 00362657913TRLO1 XLON 561 119.40 15:17:03 00362658300TRLO1 XLON 16 119.40 15:23:18 00362658607TRLO1 XLON 91 119.40 15:23:18 00362658608TRLO1 XLON 561 119.40 15:23:18 00362658609TRLO1 XLON 215 119.40 15:23:18 00362658610TRLO1 XLON 435 119.40 15:25:18 00362658735TRLO1 XLON 215 119.40 15:25:18 00362658736TRLO1 XLON 650 119.40 15:25:19 00362658738TRLO1 XLON 332 119.40 15:46:02 00362659813TRLO1 XLON 343 119.40 15:47:02 00362659840TRLO1 XLON 674 119.40 15:49:02 00362659921TRLO1 XLON 332 119.40 15:49:02 00362659922TRLO1 XLON 343 119.40 15:49:02 00362659923TRLO1 XLON 672 119.40 16:05:32 00362660938TRLO1 XLON 672 119.40 16:05:32 00362660939TRLO1 XLON 669 119.40 16:05:32 00362660940TRLO1 XLON 691 119.40 16:05:33 00362660941TRLO1 XLON 658 119.40 16:06:24 00362660973TRLO1 XLON 702 119.40 16:06:25 00362660974TRLO1 XLON 658 119.40 16:06:25 00362660975TRLO1 XLON 685 119.20 16:06:37 00362660986TRLO1 XLON 658 119.40 16:07:45 00362661065TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 409248 EQS News ID: 2235226 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

