Dow Jones News
24.11.2025 19:09 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Nov-2025 / 17:38 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

24 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  24 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         63,339 
 
Highest price paid per share:            120.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             113.80p 
 
                           117.8136p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,338,921 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,402,655 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,402,655 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      117.8136p                       63,339

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
676             118.00          08:01:43         00362558893TRLO1     XLON 
 
444             117.60          08:25:24         00362575365TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             117.60          08:25:24         00362575366TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             118.20          08:25:24         00362575367TRLO1     XLON 
 
701             117.60          08:25:25         00362575368TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             118.20          08:25:27         00362575388TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             117.80          08:25:32         00362575417TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             117.20          08:53:06         00362592831TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             117.20          08:53:06         00362592832TRLO1     XLON 
 
687             116.20          09:02:58         00362599204TRLO1     XLON 
 
989             117.20          09:15:09         00362607580TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             116.20          09:25:56         00362616129TRLO1     XLON 
 
917             116.80          09:25:56         00362616130TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             115.80          09:26:38         00362616819TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             115.80          10:24:58         00362646422TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              115.80          10:24:58         00362646423TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             115.80          10:24:58         00362646424TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             115.20          10:35:02         00362646670TRLO1     XLON 
 
445             114.80          10:35:10         00362646673TRLO1     XLON 
 
222             114.80          10:35:10         00362646674TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             114.80          10:43:26         00362647260TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              114.80          10:43:51         00362647280TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             114.80          10:44:04         00362647294TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             114.20          10:47:16         00362647405TRLO1     XLON 
 
703             114.00          10:52:57         00362647576TRLO1     XLON 
 
692             113.80          10:53:58         00362647656TRLO1     XLON 
 
692             114.00          10:53:58         00362647657TRLO1     XLON 
 
1248             114.40          10:54:02         00362647666TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             113.80          10:54:02         00362647667TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             113.80          10:55:02         00362647726TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             114.20          11:02:07         00362648029TRLO1     XLON 
 
684             115.00          11:10:59         00362648266TRLO1     XLON 
 
684             114.60          11:12:35         00362648340TRLO1     XLON 
 
683             114.60          11:12:35         00362648341TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              114.20          11:19:12         00362648543TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             115.00          11:24:32         00362648735TRLO1     XLON 
 
315             115.60          11:35:16         00362649068TRLO1     XLON 
 
401             115.60          11:35:16         00362649069TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              115.80          12:19:50         00362650216TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             117.20          13:11:30         00362651734TRLO1     XLON 
 
697             118.20          13:33:51         00362652472TRLO1     XLON 
 
697             118.40          13:33:51         00362652473TRLO1     XLON 
 
706             118.00          13:39:58         00362652872TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             117.40          13:58:56         00362653553TRLO1     XLON 
 
671             117.80          14:06:45         00362653973TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             117.80          14:11:48         00362654242TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             117.60          14:12:28         00362654289TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             118.20          14:21:09         00362654693TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             118.20          14:21:09         00362654694TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             118.20          14:21:09         00362654695TRLO1     XLON 
 
130             118.20          14:21:09         00362654696TRLO1     XLON 
 
450             118.20          14:21:09         00362654697TRLO1     XLON 
 
1327             118.00          14:31:30         00362655137TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              119.20          14:33:31         00362655251TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             119.20          14:33:31         00362655252TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             120.20          14:34:01         00362655349TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             120.20          14:34:01         00362655350TRLO1     XLON 
 
681             119.60          14:34:29         00362655371TRLO1     XLON 
 
697             119.40          14:37:32         00362655549TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             119.40          14:38:24         00362655626TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             119.20          14:39:03         00362655647TRLO1     XLON 
 
473             119.20          14:39:03         00362655648TRLO1     XLON 
 
185             119.00          14:41:55         00362655764TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             118.80          14:44:51         00362656014TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             118.80          14:44:51         00362656015TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             119.00          14:48:25         00362656155TRLO1     XLON 
 
315             119.00          14:48:25         00362656156TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             119.00          14:48:25         00362656157TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2025 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

646             118.60          14:50:04         00362656283TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             118.80          14:54:15         00362656513TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              119.00          14:54:15         00362656514TRLO1     XLON 
 
4549             119.00          14:54:15         00362656515TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             119.00          14:54:15         00362656516TRLO1     XLON 
 
1385             118.80          14:54:49         00362656549TRLO1     XLON 
 
3094             119.20          14:55:15         00362656577TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             119.20          14:55:15         00362656578TRLO1     XLON 
 
207             119.20          14:55:15         00362656579TRLO1     XLON 
 
1333             118.80          14:55:15         00362656580TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             119.00          15:09:04         00362657553TRLO1     XLON 
 
449             119.00          15:09:04         00362657554TRLO1     XLON 
 
692             118.80          15:09:04         00362657555TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             118.60          15:09:04         00362657556TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             118.20          15:09:05         00362657558TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             119.00          15:11:42         00362657752TRLO1     XLON 
 
294             119.40          15:12:12         00362657816TRLO1     XLON 
 
294             119.40          15:12:17         00362657823TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             119.40          15:12:17         00362657824TRLO1     XLON 
 
683             119.40          15:12:24         00362657861TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             119.40          15:13:02         00362657913TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             119.40          15:17:03         00362658300TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              119.40          15:23:18         00362658607TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              119.40          15:23:18         00362658608TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             119.40          15:23:18         00362658609TRLO1     XLON 
 
215             119.40          15:23:18         00362658610TRLO1     XLON 
 
435             119.40          15:25:18         00362658735TRLO1     XLON 
 
215             119.40          15:25:18         00362658736TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             119.40          15:25:19         00362658738TRLO1     XLON 
 
332             119.40          15:46:02         00362659813TRLO1     XLON 
 
343             119.40          15:47:02         00362659840TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             119.40          15:49:02         00362659921TRLO1     XLON 
 
332             119.40          15:49:02         00362659922TRLO1     XLON 
 
343             119.40          15:49:02         00362659923TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             119.40          16:05:32         00362660938TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             119.40          16:05:32         00362660939TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             119.40          16:05:32         00362660940TRLO1     XLON 
 
691             119.40          16:05:33         00362660941TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             119.40          16:06:24         00362660973TRLO1     XLON 
 
702             119.40          16:06:25         00362660974TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             119.40          16:06:25         00362660975TRLO1     XLON 
 
685             119.20          16:06:37         00362660986TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             119.40          16:07:45         00362661065TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 409248 
EQS News ID:  2235226 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2235226&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2025 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
