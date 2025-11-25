A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate Secures Purchase Order for 3,000 Smart Shopping Carts from "Super Sapir" Supermarket Chain

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced a purchase order (PO) from Super Sapir, a prominent Israeli supermarket chain, for 3,000 Cust2Mate smart shopping carts. The total contract value is $30 million.

The deployment will begin in the first half of 2026. The agreement follows a similar commercial model of previous large-scale rollouts, in which Super Sapir will pay a monthly fee per cart for a period of 60 months. The monthly fee covers the smart carts, charging stations, software, management system, dashboards, and maintenance and support services that ensure long-term platform performance and innovation, while also generating recurring revenue for A2Z Cust2Mate. This deal further demonstrates the company's ability to scale its innovative business model with leading retailers.

In addition, A2Z Cust2Mate has received the exclusive right to commercialize the digital services provided on or generated by the Smart Carts platform within the Super Sapir chain, including advertising and media services, data collection and analysis, and the provision of services to third parties (digital marketplace), all subject to applicable commercial and privacy laws. As part of the agreement, Cust2Mate shall pay Super Sapir a fixed amount for every one-thousand advertisements sold (CPM).

"At Super Sapir, innovation is part of our DNA. Deploying Cust2Mate's smart carts across our network reflects our commitment to becoming one of Israel's most technologically advanced retailers," said Oren Sapir, CEO of Super Sapir. "These carts allow us to deliver a more personalized, seamless, and efficient shopping journey for every customer-while unlocking new digital advertising and retail-media opportunities that will strengthen our business for years to come."

"Super Sapir's decision to deploy Cust2Mate across its national store network is another clear signal that smart carts are moving from pilot to scale," said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions. "With thousands of carts on order, we're creating a future where digital, personalized, and checkout-free shopping becomes the default in physical stores. We're thrilled to partner with Super Sapir to deliver that experience to their customers."

About Super Sapir

Super Sapir Ltd. is a privately held nationwide supermarket group in Israel, founded in 1996 by brothers Avinoam and Oren Sapir, who serve as co-CEOs and owners. As of November, 2025, the company operates more than 50 stores under several banners including "Super Sapir" and "Neto Discount".

Super Sapir focuses on urban, discount-priced grocery formats, emphasizing service, trust, and close connection to local customers. The company invests in its people with an inclusive, supportive workplace culture, and maintains high standards for food safety and freshness. Its mission is to deliver neighbourhood-level service in city centers and peripheral areas at competitive pricing and with a personal, high-quality shopping experience.

Learn more at www.supersapir.co.il.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect", "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC.

