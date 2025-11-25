Empowering tax preparers with unified AI innovations for faster, smarter, and more connected tax preparation

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting today announced the launch of TaxWise Online powered by Expert AI, introducing a new era of AI-driven capabilities for tax preparers and Electronic Return Originators (EROs). These enhancements are designed to help tax preparers work faster, reduce errors, and unlock growth opportunities through intelligent automation and connected workflows.

"TaxWise is entering a transformative chapter, equipping tax preparers with smarter tools and seamless workflows. With AI-powered document extraction, CCH AnswerConnect guidance, and referral tools designed for organic growth, tax preparers can lay the groundwork for growth in a more automated tax preparation landscape," Rocco Impreveduto, Vice President Segment Leader, Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting.

Expert AI: Trusted Intelligence at the Core of TaxWise

TaxWise Online now integrates Wolters Kluwer Expert AI, a proprietary layer of generative and agentic capabilities that elevates how tax preparers work, make decisions, and deliver value. For TaxWise users, this means smarter automation for document classification and data entry, as well as AI-powered insights and recommendations that help drive business growth. Routine tasks are now seamlessly automated, reducing manual effort and errors, and freeing up valuable time for strategic advisory work and deeper client engagement.

What's New in TaxWise Online

Automated Tax Document Extraction : Upload supported W2s and 1099s and autofill forms with AI precision to save time and reduce errors directly from TaxWise Mobile into the return.

: Upload supported W2s and 1099s and autofill forms with AI precision to save time and reduce errors directly from TaxWise Mobile into the return. AI-Powered ID Scanning : Instantly capture data from driver's licenses, state IDs, military IDs, and Social Security cards minimizing manual keying and typos.

: Instantly capture data from driver's licenses, state IDs, military IDs, and Social Security cards minimizing manual keying and typos. CCH AnswerConnect In-App Search : Access authoritative tax guidance with TaxWise Online. Use inline help in the product or get AI-assisted support from CCH AnswerConnect when it's needed most.

: Access authoritative tax guidance with TaxWise Online. Use inline help in the product or get AI-assisted support from CCH AnswerConnect when it's needed most. Visual Line Guide for TaxWise Online : A simple visual tracker helps preparers stay oriented and error-free throughout the return.

: A simple visual tracker helps preparers stay oriented and error-free throughout the return. Referral Sharing Made Easy : Tax Preparers can generate ERO specific referral links, set discounts, and track returns driven by word of mouth.

: Tax Preparers can generate ERO specific referral links, set discounts, and track returns driven by word of mouth. Simplified Taxpayer Experience: A streamlined mobile interview and secure document exchange consolidate intake and collaboration in one organized place.

Measurable Time Savings for Busy Season Work

AI-assistance meaningfully compresses common 1040 tasks. Collecting taxpayer information that typically takes 30-60 minutes can be reduced to roughly 5-15 minutes; data entry and mapping that often requires another 30-60 minutes can be completed automatically in under a minute. Common "quick tax questions" that previously consumed an hour or two can now be resolved in approximately 5-30 minutes with AI research. Applied across 200 clients, firms can reclaim roughly 8-16 hours per week-the equivalent of 1-2 full workdays.

Availability

General availability with the new capabilities has begun rolling out and will be featured at the GetWise 2025 Annual Conference, held across six major U.S. cities this November and December. For more information, updates and registration details, visit the TaxWise product page and the GetWise 2025 Annual Conference page.

