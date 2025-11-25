DaVita: A Future Reimagined Through Choice, Trust and Empowerment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / For Franz Nolan, hearing the words "kidney failure" brought back difficult memories. His father's long struggle with kidney disease made the idea of dialysis feel overwhelming.

"I'd just die," he told his wife, Sheree.

But Sheree, a DaVita facility administrator, refused to let that be the end of the story. She saw a different future for Franz - one built not on fear, but on knowledge, choice and trust. She asked him to try just one treatment. He agreed.

The impact was immediate: For the first time in a long time, Franz felt better. That single treatment opened the door to a conversation about what life could look like. With the support of Franz's nephrologist, he explored home hemodialysis (HHD), a modality that offered the control and flexibility he craved. It was a chance to fit treatments into his life, not the other way around.

The path wasn't without uncertainty. But with Sheree's unwavering support and comprehensive training from their DaVita care team, apprehension gave way to confidence. Franz and Sheree were partners in this journey, and they did not feel alone on the path.

Today, Franz is back to doing what he loves. He serves his community as a firefighter and chaplain, spends meaningful time with Sheree, and pursues the passions that bring him joy. At home, he works in the yard, takes his dog for walks and enjoys movie nights with his wife - activities he once feared he would have to give up after his diagnosis. Driven by his commitment to helping others, Franz also travels to support communities affected by emergencies and natural disasters, offering care and support to those in need. His impact continues to ripple outward, reaching both his hometown and places far beyond. The transformation is undeniable. With more energy and a profound sense of independence, he isn't just living; he's thriving.

Franz has also gained a new perspective on his father's experience. Franz had watched his father undergo dialysis treatments in-center for 17 years and witnessed the strength and patience that it required. Starting dialysis himself, Franz now realizes that his father's choice was a difficult one - but it was also a choice to live: "He wanted to live," Franz says. "I understand that now; I didn't understand it then."

For Sheree, the experience has shaped her perspective as both a DaVita teammate and a care partner, infusing her work with a deeper empathy. She understands the weight of her patients' fears because she has carried them too.

"I show up big for my patients. I do try to empathize and encourage a lot." Sheree explains. "It's educating and helping them to get resources, as far as transplant and home dialysis, [it's about] encouraging them that this is something that they can do."

This commitment emphasizes trust, education and empowerment to enable patients to take an active role in managing their health. For individuals like Franz, it creates the pathway to understanding their options and find the confidence to work with their nephrologists and engage in treatments that support their needs and goals.

It's about helping people reclaim their sense of independence after a kidney failure diagnosis and reimagine what their future can be.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DaVita on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DaVita

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/a-future-reimagined-through-choice-trust-and-empowerment-1112114