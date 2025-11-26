

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Venture Global, Inc. (VG) and Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. have executed a new long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement for liquefied natural gas (LNG).



Under the agreement, Tokyo Gas will purchase 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Venture Global for a period of 20 years, beginning in 2030.



This latest contract brings Venture Global's total long-term commitments to 7.75 MTPA signed in the past six months, underscoring the Company's rapid commercial momentum.



