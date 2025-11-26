EQS-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Aroundtown SA announces 9M 2025 results with solid operational performance and FFO accretive capital markets transaction



26.11.2025

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES 9M 2025 RESULTS WITH SOLID OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE AND FFO ACCRETIVE CAPITAL MARKETS TRANSACTION Net rental income of €886 million in 9M 2025, stable year-over-year, with solid like-for-like rental income growth of 3.1% offsetting the impact of net disposals.

Adjusted EBITDA of €750 million, 1% lower year-over-year.

FFO I in the amount of €221 million or €0.20 per share in 9M 2025.

Net profit of €882 million and basic earnings per share of €0.49, driven by operational growth, positive property revaluations in H1 2025, and one-time deferred tax income impact.

LTV at 41% as of September 2025, lower compared to 42% as of December 2024.

Solid ICR of 4.1x in 9M 2025, and unencumbered assets ratio of 70%, with a value of €17.1 billion as of September 2025.

EPRA NTA of €8.5 billion and €7.8 per share as of September 2025, both 5% higher compared to €8.2 billion and €7.4 per share as of December 2024.

Pro-active liability management and highly accretive perpetual note transaction after the reporting period further strengthening AT's position

FY 2025 Guidance confirmed. 26 November 2025. Aroundtown ('the Company' or 'AT') announces results for the first nine months of 2025, with net rental income amounting to €886 million, stable compared to €883 million in 9M 2024, as the impact from net disposals was offset by operational growth, with like-for-like rental growth of 3.1%. Reported Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €750 million, 1% lower compared to €758 million in 9M 2024. The Company reported an FFO I in the amount of €221 million in 9M 2025, compared to €236 million in 9M 2024, positioning the Company well to meet its FY 2025 guidance. Net profit for the period totaled €882 million and basic earnings per share amounted to €0.49, driven by positive property revaluations in the first half of 2025, operational growth, and the one-time non-cash deferred tax income impact from the changes in the German income tax law during Q3 2025. The Company will revalue its full portfolio as part of the year-end results. EPRA NTA amounted to €8.5 billion, and €7.8 per share, as of September 2025. SUCCESSFUL ISSUANCE OF PERPETUAL NOTES & PARALLEL TENDER OFFER AND REDEMPTION CALLS After the reporting period, the Company issued new perpetual notes in the amount of €700 million at a 5.25% coupon (including a €200 million tap) with a book five times oversubscribed. The proceeds of the issuance have been utilized to buy back perpetual notes in total aggregate amount of €1.2 billion, including through a tender offer launched in parallel to the issuance, as well as subsequent redemption call options. The perpetual notes bought back carried higher average coupons of 7%, while the total perpetual notes balance was reduced by approximately €510 million. As a result, the transaction is expected to reduce coupon payments in the amount of approx. €50 million on an annualized basis, supporting FFO as well as credit rating metrics under S&P's methodology. These transactions further validate AT's strong access to the capital markets. STRONG ACCESS TO DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS WITH DECREASING MARGINAL COST OF DEBT In September 2025, Aroundtown issued a new €850 million bond at a coupon of 3.25%, which had a settlement date in October 2025, further decreasing compared to the 3.5% and 4.8% coupon rates of the bonds issued in May 2025 and July 2024, respectively. The strong investor demand was reflected in the three times oversubscribed book. In parallel to the new issuance, a tender offer was launched, proactively extending the debt maturity profile. In November 2025, the Company issued an additional CHF bond in the amount of CHF 150 million at a coupon rate of 1.5%, compared to 1.72% for the CHF bond issued in 2019, which was targeted in the concurrent tender offer, further underscoring the decreasing marginal cost of debt, broad capital markets access across various currencies and proactive financial management approach. The notional amount was hedged to maturity. The company bought back in aggregate around €480 million. As of September 2025, AT had a low average cost of debt of 2.2% with an average debt maturity of 3.6 years or 4.5 years pro-forma and excluding the debt cover by existing liquidity. The Interim Consolidated Report for 9M 2025 is available on the Company's website: https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/ For definitions and reconciliations of the Alternative Performance Measures, please see the relevant sections in the pages 39-44 of the Interim Consolidated Report for 9M 2025. You can find the Interim Consolidated Report for 9M 2025 on AT's website under Investor Relations > Publications > Financial Reports or under this link: https://www.aroundtown.de/aroundtown.de/Data_Objects/Downloads/Financial_Reports/Q3_2025_Financials/AT_Q3_2025.pdf About the Company Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities primarily in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Contact Timothy Wright

T: +352 288 313

E: info@aroundtown.de

