Multitude AG: Chief Executive Officer Antti Kumpulainen, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,

26. Nov 2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Chief Executive Officer First name Antti Last name Kumpulainen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Leadership Team

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Multitude AG

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share ISIN CH1398992755

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.05, EUR 4,380.2, EUR 6.05, EUR 84.7, EUR 6.05, EUR 7,635.1, EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.05, EUR 12,100, EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

25.11.2025

f) Place of the transaction

XETRA, XETR

