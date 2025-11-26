Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer-Superzyklus voraus: Dieses Top-Projekt in Nevada wird jetzt zum echten Investmentcase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40VJN | ISIN: CH1398992755 | Ticker-Symbol: MULT
Xetra
26.11.25 | 13:01
5,850 Euro
-2,50 % -0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTITUDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULTITUDE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8705,89013:25
5,8405,89013:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.11.2025 12:34 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Multitude AG: Chief Executive Officer Antti Kumpulainen, Acquisition

Multitude AG: Chief Executive Officer Antti Kumpulainen, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
26. Nov 2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Chief Executive Officer
First name Antti
Last name Kumpulainen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Leadership Team

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Multitude AG

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share
ISIN CH1398992755

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
6.05, EUR 4,380.2, EUR
6.05, EUR 84.7, EUR
6.05, EUR 7,635.1, EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
6.05, EUR 12,100, EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

25.11.2025

f) Place of the transaction

XETRA, XETR

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet https://www.multitude.com/

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.