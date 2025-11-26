The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

The Diverse Income Trust plc

26thNovember 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 25th November 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

25th November 2025 111.68 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 110.00 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

26th November 2025